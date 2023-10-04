Teen accused of fatal Albany bus station stabbing pleads not guilty

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at the Albany bus station.

A teenager charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at Auckland’s Albany bus station has appeared in court and the man who died can now be named.

He was 24-year-old Epapara Joseph Jordon Poutapu.

An “altercation” broke out between members of the public at a bus stop near the Albany park and ride shortly before 1pm on September 18, leaving Poutapu with critical injuries. He later died in hospital.

The 16-year-old appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Mark Woolford.

His lawyer, Barbara Hunt sought continued interim name suppression and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Justice Woolford set down a trial date for November 2024 and remanded the 16-year-old in custody at a Youth Justice facility.

Prosecutor Alysha McClintock confirmed Poutapu could now be named after previous suppression orders were made in the Youth Court.

The 24-year-old man's family said it was with great sadness and sorrow that they announced the tragic loss on social media.

“There are no words to describe how much he will be loved and missed.

“We will hold you forever in our hearts.”