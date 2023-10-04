Man to stand trial over fatal assault outside Mt Roskill restaurant

Tofimua Matagi died after being assaulted at Richardson’s Bar and Restaurant.

A man pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder following the death of a man outside a restaurant in Auckland’s Mt Roskill

Tofimua Matagi, 26, died on September 1, after being assaulted at Richardson’s Bar and Restaurant the night before.

Christopher Salt has been charged with murder and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where his lawyer, Emma Priest entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Prosecutor Matthew Nathan and Justice Mark Woolford acknowledged a large number of Matagi’s whānau who were present in court.

Justice Woolford set a trial down for November 2024.