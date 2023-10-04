Retail crime costing more than $2.5 billion a year: Retail NZ survey

Most retailers are experiencing retail crime, a survey has found, with an estimated $1.3 billion lost to shoplifting and internal crime over the past year.

A sky-rocketing retail crime rate has many retailers on high alert, with police patrolling malls and city centres in an attempt to crackdown on shoplifters.

Retail NZ’s latest Retail Crime Survey has found almost all the retailers who took part have been the victim of retail crime over the past year, with 92% of those surveyed saying they had experienced it.

Of the responses, 82% said shoplifting was the most frequent crime in the past year. Retailers lost an estimated $1.1b in external crime, including burglary, and $250m in internal crimes such as employee or supplier theft or fraud.

Threatening behaviour and damage were also reported by over half of the retailers.

Retail NZ estimated the total annual cost of retail crime at $2.56b, including the cost of crime prevention and well-being costs for staff affected by crime.

Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said the high percentage was incredibly disappointing.

“I’d hazard a guess that it's probably higher than that.”

Young said many of the retailers surveyed owned multiple stores, so the survey included many shopfronts.

Young said there were challenges around reporting retail crime statistics, leading to the amount being under-reported in some cases.

“Burglary is normally reported, but shoplifting may not be ... robbery comes with violent or aggressive actions that come alongside it, whereas shoplifting doesn't have that.

“There may be some internal theft or some other bits and pieces happen where people don’t have the time or capacity to report it.”

Young said she believed police, while effective at charging offenders, did not have the resources to combat the rising retail crime trends.

Retail NZ was asking the Government to invest in resources for retailers so they could respond to retail crime and follow through with reported crimes.

Young said that delays in the courts meant they were an ineffectual deterrent, and there was a high rate of re-offending.

“The other issue with the court system is that it’s taking longer for people to get through the court system that somebody may have been charged with an offence of burglary and robbery ... we need to see changes in the justice system to be more responsive around how we can get people through that system and actually have them charged with the offences that they’re committing.”

Why is retail crime rising?

The reason why New Zealand is experiencing a spike in retail crime is varied and complicated, experts say.

While many linked increased shoplifting with the cost of living crisis, the cost of day-to-day expenses can’t be entirely blamed for the spike in retail crime, Young said.

She associated the rise in retail crime with a breakdown in societal expectations during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have seen a significant increase in crime and aggressive behaviour in stores since Covid. It does feel that there's been a change in the social fabric around how we want to engage with each other.”

Young added that organised crime, where people were stealing to order and young people wanting to gain “notoriety” on social media, were also factors in rising retail crime.

“Young people are doing those things for social media and the digital platforms that are available these days, they certainly have had a role to play, and then you've got people that commit crimes because that’s their job. Those seem to be the three key areas we’re seeing.”