Supermarket road rage incident after botched Facebook trade

One of the drivers told police the incident was over a Facebook Marketplace trade. (File photo)

Police were called by startled shoppers after two vehicles were spotted purposely crashing into each other.

The bizarre incident unfolded at the Fresh Choice supermarket in the Dunedin suburb of Green Island on Wednesday about 3.47pm, Sergeant Matthew Lee said.

One car drove into the other as it stopped at an exit, and then the other driver reversed his car into the first vehicle.

A young man in the vehicle closest to the exit, began to punch and kick the other vehicle.

The vehicles left the scene before police arrived, Lee said.

However, police had spoken to one of the drivers about the incident, sparked by the sale and purchase of an unknown item from Facebook Marketplace.

The investigation was ongoing, he said.

In another incident, police stopped a speeding driver on State Highway 1 north of Milton, South Otago on Wednesday, about 8pm.

Officers were conducting stationary speed checks when they spotted a motorist speeding at 167kph.

The 47-year-old driver displayed signs of having drunk alcohol, but declined a breath test and elected to have a blood test.

His licence was suspended for 28 days, and he was summonsed to appear in court at a later date for driving at a dangerous speed.

Around the same time, this time in Dunedin, police attended a crash involving a car and the Kaikorai Valley Rd off-ramp.

The sole occupant was taken to Dunedin Hospital by St John Ambulance. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor, Lee said.