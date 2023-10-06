Upper Hutt murder defendant in custody, her name suppressed

Police near the scene of an alleged murder near Upper Hutt on September 22. (File photo)

A woman accused of murdering a man in the Upper Hutt area north of Wellington has made her first appearance in the High Court.

The defendant and the dead man are not yet allowed to be named.

The woman, 39, was charged with murdering a man on September 22 and made her first appearance in the District Court the following day.

At the High Court in Wellington on Friday her lawyer, Lucie Scott, asked for suppression to continue for the names of the woman and the dead man.

The Crown did not oppose in the interim.

Justice Christine Grice said the circumstances alleged could be described as having a domestic setting.

The woman was remanded in custody in the meantime but is expected to apply for bail in about two weeks.

Her next court appearance is due to be on November 10 and a tentative trial date was set for November 2024.