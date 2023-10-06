Little penguin left for dead in hit and run

A kororā (little penguin) nesting by a New Zealand roadside.

A motorist struck a little penguin (kororā) when it returned to shore, leaving it for dead.

The incident took place near the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony on Wednesday.

It is understood a convoy of cars were in the area at the time of the incident, and travelling in excess of the posted 30kmh speed limit, with the area also featuring signs warning motorists to slow down as ‘Penguins crossing’.

A spokesperson for the colony confirmed that the body of the penguin was in its freezer, after a suspected hit-and-run.

“That is the assumption.’’

She estimated about five little penguins died a year crossing the road to their nests. In order to prevent deaths, a staff member from the colony was often posted down the road to make sure they were safe.

“We obviously can’t have staff members all down the road.’’

The Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony operates from a former rock quarry, and was now a protected breeding area.

The little penguins are the world’s smallest type of penguins, measuring up to 25cm tall and weighing less than 1kg.

Little penguins are protected by the Wildlife Act, which is administered by DOC.

Department of Conservation coastal Otago operations manager Gabe Davies said the matter had not been reported to the department.

If anyone had more information, they were urged to contact the DOC Hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).