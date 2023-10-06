Fleeing driver pulled finger at police while taking off at 76kph over speed limit

A recidivist fleeing driver with a history of speeding and getting behind the wheel drunk pulled the finger at police as he drove 136kph in a 60kph zone.

When police tried to pull him over earlier in the day, the man reached an estimated speed of 120kph as he accelerated on the wrong side of a busy Christchurch street lined with traffic and pedestrians.

As Dylan William Affleck became trapped by police in a cul-de-sac, he evaded them by driving along the footpath for about 20m and again putting officers in his rear view mirror as he sped away.

Affleck’s long list of driving related offending was outlined in an appeal judgment by Justice Cameron Mander. Sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by Judge Tom Gilbert at the Christchurch District Court in July, Affleck then unsuccessfully appealed his sentence.

This came after he pleaded guilty in May to two charges of driving with excess blood alcohol and single charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights and driving while suspended.

In the early hours of April 12, 2022, Affleck was caught travelling 32kph over the speed limit. An evidential breath test returned a result of 473 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

On the evening of February 23 this year, he was driving a car on Ferry Rd that was signalled to stop by police. Affleck accelerated heavily and drove on the wrong side of the road at an estimated speed of 120kph. The speed limit was 50kph and the road was busy with commuters and pedestrians.

George Heard/Stuff

Affleck kept driving until he became trapped in a cul-de-sac blocked by police. He evaded them by driving on the footpath for about 20m.

Affleck was found a short time later, again driving at a high speed. He swerved towards a police patrol car and pulled the finger at its occupants as he drove past. Affleck’s speed was recorded at 136kph in a 60kph zone. Police went to the vehicle’s registered address to conduct inquiries.

While they were there, Affleck arrived in the car. When he saw police, he reversed out of the driveway and drove away at high speed. He had two previous convictions for failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights.

On the night of April 22, Affleck’s driving again came to the attention of police because he was swerving across both lanes of the road. He was stopped and a breath test returned a result of 708mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

He was suspended from driving, but this did not deter him. On May 11, he was again seen driving, and only came to a stop when his vehicle was spiked by police. He ran and was tracked by a police dog, before surrendering himself.

Affleck’s appeal against his sentence argued that it was excessive and that home detention was instead appropriate. Justice Mander disagreed, finding that Judge Gilbert had little other alternative than to send Affleck to prison.

He’d shown little insight into his offending, telling a report writer he didn’t care about the consequences because he would “just go to prison and come out more gangster”, the judge noted.

“A key purpose of sentencing here must be the need to hold Mr Affleck to account and to protect the public from his illegal driving.”