Duo found guilty of attempted murder of radio host Harnek Singh

Jobanpreet Singh, a man with name suppression and Sukhpreet Singh have been on trial in relation to Harnek Singh's attempted murder. (composite image)

The “charismatic” man who organised a hit on a controversial radio host in the Sikh community, who was stabbed within an inch of his life, has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Harnek Singh​, also known as Nekki, is a well-known figure in the Sikh community and broadcaster with nearly half a million YouTube subscribers.

But some of the Sikh community disagreed with his views, and it was with that anger, the Crown say drove a man with name suppression to plot, procure and attempt to take his life.

On December 23, 2020, as Harnek was returning home from broadcasting on Radio Virsa unaware he was being followed, he pulled into his Wattle Downs driveway where the Crown said three men wearing black, armed with bats and knives attacked him. He was stabbed more than 40 times with medical experts not expecting him to survive.

Six weeks ago, the trial at the High Court at Auckland started with five men, after three defendants had already admitted their part in the frenzied attack. But two of the men on trial had their charges dismissed, leaving only three defendants standing for the jury to reach verdicts.

The man with name suppression, who the Crown said planned and plotted the attack, was found guilty of attempted murder.

Supplied Harnek Singh was found in his car covered in blood after being repeatedly stabbed.

Jobanpreet Singh, who the Crown said took part in stabbing Harnek, was also found guilty of attempted murder with the jury rejecting his defence of being shopping for groceries, meeting up with a friend and the alibi witnesses he called.

Sukhpreet Singh was found guilty by majority of being an accessory after the fact. The Crown said he aided Jaspal Singh and Savjeet Sidhu with hiding a ute and giving them fresh clothes.

Justice Mark Woolford convicted all three defendants and remanded Jobanpreet and the man with name suppression in custody. Sukhpreet was remanded on bail. All three will be sentenced in November.

The defence cases were all slightly similar, with each defendant’s lawyer telling the jury, Jaspal had framed their clients and he was the true organiser of the attempted murder.

In summing up the case to the jury, Justice Woolford told them the attack appeared to be religiously motivated, but they should not decide guilt because of that.

The Crown case centred on the plot to kill Harnek, which they say started and finished with the man with name suppression.

“He is the one who is always constant, always there, always influential,” prosecutor Luke Radich said in closing.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jaspal Singh previously admitted his part in the attack and is serving a jail sentence.

Radich said there was an “entrenched and heated degree of hatred” that underlies and was motive for the attack.

The Crown case was after Harnek had driven home, disguised in balaclavas and dark clothing, Jaspal, Savjeet and Jobanpreet got out of a Ford Ranger and attacked him.

“When I turned around and looked at them with covered faces and something in their hands...it took a second to decide ‘that’s it I’m gone’,” Harnek told the court.

A week before the attack, Jaspal told the court, the man with name suppression, told him he needed Harnek “gone” and detailed a plan involving a bike, stolen car and a gun.

“It was basically a hit on Harnek Singh,” Jaspal said.

“I was shocked at that time.... but he sat down and closed his eyes and said I was one of the chosen ones and I believed him.”

”What he said had a lot of influence, so I obviously said yes.”

On the day of the attack, Jaspal and Savjeet were given a bag with stolen number plates, knives and bats inside by the man with name suppression. They then met up with Jobanpreet and carried out the attack.

David White/Stuff Jobanpreet Singh repeatedly denied being a part of the attack.

Savjeet and Jaspal were injured in the attack and took refuge at Sukhpreet’s house, Jaspal said.

He told the court they tried to get his Ford Ranger into the small garage, but failed and were given rags for their wounds before the next morning being told to shower and given clean clothes.

Jaspal said they thought they were “doing the greater good” for the Sikh community.

The man with name suppression’s lawyer, Dale Dufty, told the jury Jaspal’s evidence was full of untruths and inconsistencies.

Dufty encouraged the jury to look at the evidence such as the polling data which showed his client nowhere near the temple where he is alleged to have given Jaspal and Savjeet a bag of knives on the night.

Dufty said a lot of Sikh’s didn’t agree with Harnek’s views, which saw him ex-communicated after the Akal Takht authority at the Golden Temple found he’d been twisting Sikh history, context and religious texts.

Before the attack on Harnek, he’d spoken out about Punjabi farmers protesting in India. His views were in contrast to the group of defendants.

Dufty said, it was highly likely and reasonably possible that Jaspal was the one who came up with the plan to kill after Harnek’s views on the protests.

After the attack on Harnek, the spotlight was thrown on the man with name suppression, Dufty said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Prosecutor Luke Radich said there was an “entrenched and heated degree of hatred” that underlies and was motive for the attack.

Dufty didn’t shy away from the fact his client had bought the ute Harnek was attacked in, which still had blood-stains and glass shattered.

“Just because he purchased that vehicle and may have been pleased about what occurred, doesn’t mean he issued the command that night,” Dufty said.

Jobanpreet gave evidence in his own defence, telling the jury he was nowhere near the scene of the attack on Harnek that night. Instead, he claimed he’d been at home, shopping and met up with a friend and then met up with another man.

That man, now living in Australia, was tracked down by police and told them he’d never met Jobanpreet let alone met up with his former colleague that night.

“Even aside from the obvious lies and logical common-sense contortions that you were being asked to accept, you could do this job for an entire 50 years and never come across an example of somebody so clearly trying to fabricate evidence to a jury. It is extraordinary, as I say,” Radich told the jury in closing.

Despite the Crown evidence, Jobanpreet’s version of what happened that night didn’t waver. .

He also claimed text messages he sent to his girlfriend, the man with name suppression’s daughter, the morning after the attack, detailing what had happened, were because he’d read the details on social media and in news articles.

Peter Kaye, his lawyer, told the jury in closing, the attack on Harnek was brutal with so much blood on Jaspal and Savjeet, that there was no room for Jobanpreet to be there either.

Jaspal hadn’t initially told police Jobanpreet was part of the attack.

“He was never there. He was set up and framed by those who were more powerful in this group. He’s just the boy.”

Radich compared the evidence against Jobanpreet and the man with name suppression as Himalayan, but the evidence against Sukhpreet was more discreet.

Sukhpreet’s lawyer, Katie Hogan, also told the jury her client had been framed by Jaspal.

Sukhpreet wasn’t even investigated until March 2022, after Jaspal gave a statement to police before he pleaded guilty.

“Jaspal was the main player in the stabbing...we know Jaspal has a lengthy criminal history and has huge motivation to fabricate evidence,” Hogan said.

Hogan detailed how Jaspal owed the man with name suppression some $300,000. She also said he’d been motivated to lie to be given a discount off his sentencing.

“He is not credible, you simply cannot be sure he is telling the truth.”

Hogan invited the jury to find her client not guilty as he did not act as an accessory after the fact of Harnek’s attempted murder.