Months of mounting hatred ends in daylight shooting on suburban street

In an “act of revenge”, Jadhai Brice Kennard hit a man with his car before shooting at him three times, hitting him once in the arm.

Appearing via audiovisual link, Jahdai Brice Kennard, 37, was sentenced to eight years in prison in Nelson District Court on Thursday.

Kennard had denied eight charges including assault, wounding, threatening to kill, and possessing an offensive weapon. However, a jury had found him guilty on all counts.

The court heard Kennard had become angry with his victim when he discovered the man had had a brief relationship with his former partner, the mother of Kennard’s three children.

“You didn’t want him in your children’s lives because of the lifestyle you knew he had,” said Judge Jo Rielly.

In the months before the shooting, Kennard had messaged the man, telling him he was going to kill him, and approached him with a baseball bat.

On the morning of April 13, 2021, Kennard met his mother via Zoom to discuss the custody of Kennard’s three children; Kennard had agreed his former partner could relocate with them to Australia.

Later, as the Crown described, Kennard drove to a Motueka street to “lie in wait” for his victim.

When the man appeared on his bicycle, Kennard drove his car at him, knocking him down. Then, he pursued him to his street, where he shot at the man three times, hitting him once in the upper arm.

Crown prosecutor Mark O'Donoghue and defence lawyer Kyle Simonsen disagreed about the level of Kennard’s premeditation.

O’Donoghue said Kennard’s actions: donning the “disguise” of a hoodie and lying in wait, were “dripping with premeditation”.

However, Simonsen said Kennard’s mother and several associates lived nearby, and it had been a chance opportunity.

Kennard consistently denied the offending, and his victim, who gave evidence in the trial, told the court he never saw his assailant’s face.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police on the scene of the shooting in Motueka on April 13, 2021.

O’Donoghue called the incident “vigilante action”, motivated by jealousy and rage, and that Kennard had been “stewing” in the weeks leading to the shooting.

Kennard’s mother read a statement, allowing the court insight into a “happy little fellow” who had become an “angry young boy” after abuse from his stepfather.

“He’s been let down a lot, not only by his father and those who should’ve been there for him, but a lot of other people in his life.”

Suffering from emphysema, she had no more than five years to live, she said.

“One of my biggest fears is I will never be able to hold my son on the outside of jail before I die.”

Kennard wiped away tears as he listened to his mother.

“There is a good man in there,” his mother told the court.

Judge Rielly commended Kennard’s mother for her bravery, and said her account had chimed with the cultural report.

“Like so many other young men who have suffered harm, you have turned to crime,” she told Kennard, citing his long history of weapons offences.

“You have repeatedly used firearms to engender fear in others in society.”

The judge deemed the incident an “act of revenge” committed by “a man who was angry, who couldn’t see past an issue he had with another man, in circumstances where you were regularly living a life of crime, using methamphetamine, and unable to see a perspective about things”.

However, she commended Kennard for his desire to rehabilitate, and did not impose a minimum period of imprisonment when sentencing him to eight years in prison.