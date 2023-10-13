Suppression considered for man accused of Loafers Lodge fire that killed five

Loafers Lodge, south of the Basin Reserve in Wellington, burned on May 16, claiming five lives. (File photo)

The case against the man charged with murdering five tenants in the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, has been back in court on Friday.

At the High Court in Wellington lawyers for the man, 48, and the Crown made submissions about whether his name suppression should continue. Other details of the discussion could not be published.

Justice Christine Grice was expected to give a decision later in the day.

The defendant attended the hearing via an audio visual link. He has not entered pleas to the five charges of murder, one of setting fire to the lodge, and one of setting fire to a couch. The case is next in court again in December.

As well as claiming the lives of five men, the Loafers Lodge hostel fire in May left more than 90 residents homeless and without their belongings.

Chris As Chris films from the street, he worries about his mate Ken and other friends left inside Loafers Lodge in Wellington. (First published May 16, 2023)

The dead were named as Michael Wahrlich​, 67, Melvin Parun​, 68, Kenneth Barnard​, 67, Peter Glenn O’ Sullivan​, 64, and Liam James Hockings, 50.

The man first appeared in court on May 19, facing the two arson charges.

Murder charges were laid later. A trial date has been set for August 5, 2024.

The defendant is in custody in the meantime.