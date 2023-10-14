Nunchucks, knives, meth and sex: the notorious Auckland pub fighting to stay open

The Edinburgh Castle pub in Auckland’s Symonds Street - a scene of debauchery, according to police and locals.

In less than four years, a notorious Auckland pub has seen a kidnapping, a stabbing, two attempted stabbings, a nunchuck attack, an aggravated robbery, a brawl and a drinker caught with a bag of methamphetamine.

Locals have also claimed seeing drug deals in the street and prostitutes soliciting outside the Edinburgh Castle, in inner-city Symonds St. The establishment is fighting to keep its liquor licence after multiple objections, including from police, licencing inspectors and the Medical Officer of Health.

The agencies reported a laundry list of infractions – among them, an advertisement for televised martial arts which read “Experience every punch and pour with UFC at our bar”, which the pub posted outside its front door just months after promising martial arts fighter Fau Vake was killed in an unprovoked late-night street attack by a group of men who’d been drinking at the pub.

Licencing inspector Tim Court called that “tasteless and tone-deaf” and that it demonstrated how the pub had not “front-footed” their response to Vake’s killing.

Police evidence says they’d received 162 calls relating to the area immediately around the pub.

Police sergeant Bruce Grantham’s evidence detailed some of what he called “the astonishing number” of incidents related to the pub, in addition to the death of Vake.

Supplied Fau Vake died after an assault outside the Edinburgh Castle.

Those included one where a patron was stabbed in the back, puncturing a lung; an aggravated robbery in which a member of bar staff faces trial; a man leaving the pub lunging at a passer-by with a long knife and an incident where one patron attacked another with a knife at the pokie machines in an attempt to steal their cash.

The Edinburgh Castle is a historic 150-year-old pub on the busy junction of Symonds St and Newton Rd, with accommodation above it which has been rented to Ministry of Social Development clients.

It’s owned by a company called Winland, which is in turn solely owned by ‘Samson’ Xin Xin, who has extensive property development interests. Hearing documents said a potential sale of the pub had fallen through when the purchaser learnt of opposition to the licence.

Court, the licensing inspector, said he’d asked seven times since December 2022 for a meeting with Xin and the pub’s manager, Lee ‘John’ Wing Siong, but had never been able to arrange one.

In written evidence, he said: “In my ten years as a licencing inspector, I have met with hundreds of licensees for a variety of reasons. I have never had a licensee refuse, significantly delay or otherwise fail to meet with me to discuss an issue or an application.”

In Court’s evidence, he supplied a phone message from the venue’s lawyer, John Young, in which Young said: “Edinburgh Castle. Look, we will be in touch, but we need to do a bit of work, so yeah, no rush. Give me a call, like to have a chat.”

Another message from Young, in part, said “in relation to harm, we are not aware of any recent issues, Can you elaborate?”

Young finally offered a meeting in October, but that was cancelled.

Iain McGregor/Stuff John Young said there was “no rush” over the application.

Court did have a meeting with the applicant in July 2021 and advised them they couldn’t have customers present after 4.30am, but a neighbour said two nights later the pub was open until 5.45am.

Police were also at that meeting with the publicans, raising a series of issues, including disorder, public urination, drug-taking and sexual acts in a nearby car park by patrons. Lee and Xin told police that because these issues happened outside, they didn’t know about them.

The pair admitted only recently learning that the area outside the pub was an alcohol ban area and that alcohol couldn’t be taken from a licensed premises.

Police then sent a letter with 12 recommendations, but Court’s evidence said there was no evidence they had been implemented.

The pub’s renewal documents said they had asked for further clarification from police and had no reply.

Evidence from Police Sergeant Lance Dawson stated he was driving past the pub at 3.20am on July 21, 2021 when he saw a group of about 40 people milling around outside, most holding drinks. They told him the bar staff had told them to take them with him, and when he went inside, duty manager Lee Siong agreed that he had, a clear breach of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

Dawson’s evidence says some of the drinkers then crossed the road and prepared to have a fight in a nearby car park, causing police to make four arrests and use pepper spray to quell the crowd.

Police also said they found security guards with expired licences or using other people’s licences. Evidence from the agencies also included a series of other infractions, including a Facebook post showing drinking in the outdoor courtyard at 2am, wrong duty manager names displayed and illegal advertisements.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Objectors say drinkers would spill out of the front door of the pub, on the busy Symonds St, and cause trouble.

Medical Officer of Health Michelle Burton – the third agency which reports on licencing applications – also reported in opposition. She said on her two visits she had concerns that the bar staff did not have good enough command of English to manage any issues, that the kitchen was dirty and food supplies were limited to frozen chips and spring rolls.

Among the other objectors are the local business association, the Uptown Business Association, and Sashe Sterjov, the owner of neighbouring Italian restaurant Paparazzi, who said he’d seen fights, drug dealing and taking, car break-ins, illegal parking, noise, littering and public urination.

Another said the local community had offered to pay for security and the pub had declined it. One local business had installed a steel plate on their doorstep to stop urine seeping over the step. Another claimed to have witnessed soliciting and drug dealing outside the pub.

Lori McPherson, owner of Astra Bridal, which moved from Symonds St to Newmarket in 2022, said her store often kept the front door locked for the safety of their staff and was relocating principally because of the patrons of the Edinburgh Castle.

One local resident who had objected wrote that they were “often woken up through my earplugs on many nights, including Friday or Saturday nights at 3.30am to 5am due to their clients singing, fighting or screaming outside the door of the bar.”

Another said: “I’m sick and tired of the thumping sound of the stereo system till late in the morning and people yelling and swearing and screaming their lungs out.”

One objector, Mike Smith, wrote “this establishment single-handedly makes an otherwise vibrant and progressing district feel unsafe and brings drug dealers and other unsavoury people into the neighbourhood.”

In an email, Xin said it was “inappropriate” to comment because the application was going to a hearing.

His lawyer, John Young, was approached for comment.

An Auckland District Licencing Committee hearing on October 30 will decide if the pub’s licence is to be renewed.