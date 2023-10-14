Youths crash into Christchurch furniture store while being chased by police

Christchurch youths have been taken into custody following a police chase.

A group of Christchurch youths have been taken into custody after they fled police and drove through a furniture store in Christchurch overnight.

The offending vehicle was seen travelling on Colombo St in the early hours of Saturday morning and was identified as the same vehicle involved in a burglary in Hornby earlier on Friday evening.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop on Barrington Street, and it failed to do so. An attempt to spike the vehicle was also unsuccessful.

A short time later, police pursued the vehicle, and it drove through the window of a furniture store on Blenheim Rd and continued driving, causing extensive damage to the premises.

The vehicle stopped on Elizabeth St a short time later and the occupants were taken into custody.

One youth is charged with reckless driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police and the other is charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Both are due to appear in Christchurch Youth Court today. The remaining two were released from custody.