Youth wanted over multiple fleeing driver incidents nabbed by police dog after 90 minute chase

Three teens were tracked through an Otago forestry block for 90minutes.

When a stolen car was spiked three teens took off on foot and into a forestry block, in a chase that would end 90 minutes later with multiple charges laid.

The incident began when a stolen Nissan Tiida was involved in ‘an incident’ on Gowland St, Dunedin on Tuesday, about 1.50pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

It is understood the trio were involved in a road rage incident and had attempted to steal a luxury car in the CBD.

Meanwhile, the trio continued in the stolen Tiida, which was later spotted heading south on State Highway One, and by 4.30pm officers had set-up spikes on Finlayson Rd, near Waihola.

While the car was spiked, the three teenage occupants one aged 15-years-old and two aged 18 – took-off through the forestry block, and were tracked by a police dog, thanks to the assistance of some members of the public spotting the trio, before they were arrested.

One of the older males was charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, while another one was charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, wilful damage and threatening behaviour.

Both were expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

The 15-year-old was charged with 11 fleeing driver events, failing to stop, three unlawful takes, one attempted unlawfully taking and two wilful damage, which all the offences relating to previous incidents in Otago over the last month.

He was appearing in the Dunedin Youth Court on Wednesday morning, with police opposing bail.