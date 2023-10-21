'I thought it was game over': Samurai sword attack victim feared he'd die

A dog walker was seriously injured when he was struck by a samurai sword during a road rage incident. (Stuff generic.)

Lying in a ditch, Peter’s (not his real name) bloodied fingers stopped him from unlocking his phone and calling for help.

Moments earlier, the 55-year-old father-of-two had been attacked by a man wielding a samurai sword.

“I thought it was game over, and I would die.”

But luckily, eight minutes later, his son drove past and stopped. He managed to stem the bleeding.

“Without his efforts for over half an hour and the efforts of others I would not have survived,” Peter told Stuff, speaking publicly for the first time since the attack on a rural South Auckland road in January.

Earlier this month, Darryn Clarke was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention after pleading guilty to the savage assault which he said was sparked by “stupid road rage”.

Angry, Peter’s family don’t believe the crime fits the punishment, and want the Crown to appeal.

“[Clarke] didn’t care about my family,” Peter said in a statement.

“It was his choice to put a sword in the car. It was his choice to use the sword. He’ll be able to move on with life, and I’ll carry the injuries until the day I die.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Darryn Clarke is serving a sentence of home detention for the attack.

The Manukau Crown Solicitor has referred the matter to Crown Law to consider whether an appeal should be filed. Crown Law declined to comment while that process was underway.

An online petition has called for the sentence to be appealed with more than 3,000 people signing it as of Friday. Some who’ve signed have expressed anger and disgust.

Peter’s mother and sister said they remembered finding out about the attack, and rushing to Middlemore Hospital expecting the worst.

“I don’t think it sunk in how dire it was and then when we went into a darkened room … it actually looked like a corpse with tubes out of him. It was devastating,” his mother said.

“We were called up because he was going to die. He’d lost so much blood ... we didn’t expect him to survive.”

The family are still in disbelief that such an incident happened on a rural road in Karaka.

In January, Peter was walking his dog along Batty Rd. At the same time Clarke was driving his Tesla, with his wife and children in the car.

Peter was concerned by how fast Clarke was driving, and stood in the middle of the lane, indicating for him to slow down.

Clarke slowed down and drove around the dog-walker.

As he passed, Peter hit the roof of the white Tesla with his palm.

From there, the situation quickly escalated.

“The defendant stopped his car. He grabbed a replica samurai sword, covered by a wooden sheath. Wielding the sword, he got out of the car and advanced at the complainant,” the summary of facts says.

Clarke only swung the sword once at Peter.

The sheath shattered when it struck his shoulder, and the blade became exposed. It then sliced his neck, ear and left hand.

Peter was knocked to the ground by the force of the blow and fell into a nearby ditch. Clarke got back into his Tesla – with his wife and kids screaming inside – and drove home.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The victim’s son tried to stem the bleeding before an ambulance arrived. (Generic photo)

Peter’s family are still struggling to come to grips with the attack. His daughter suffers from PTSD and is fearful of walking to the mailbox by herself.

Peter had worked as an electrician since leaving school, a job he may never be able to return to. A tendon in his left hand was severed in the attack, and he has sleep and speech issues.

”I am starting to think I am reaching the limits of my recovery, and it will be small things improving over time but never the same as before,” Peter said.

His sister is concerned about his future.

“The fact he loved a profession and trained in it very heavily and worked in it his entire life and now he’s potentially going to end up on some sort of benefit is really sad,” his sister said.

In sentencing Clarke, Judge Mina Wharepouri said the attack was both premeditated and impulsive, but the injuries weren’t foreseeable as he had struck him with the sheath on the blade.

“What occurred was a callous and cowardly attack on a defenceless man using a weapon without any real provocation,” the judge said.

Clarke’s lawyer, Graeme Newell, told the court the sword was carried in the car for protection after two previous incidents.

This puzzled Peter’s sister.

“Even if you have been carjacked, it doesn’t mean you suddenly start carrying around a samurai sword.”

Judge Wharepouri said Clarke avoided jail by a “slender margin”. He gave discounts for his guilty plea, remorse and previous good character.

The judge said people who knew Clarke describe him as a “mild-mannered”, committed family man and a genuine sincere good father and husband.

“No one who knows you can fully comprehend your offending,” Judge Wharepouri said.