Duo who raped, filmed abuse of woman they met on Takapuna beach jailed

Warning: This story contains details of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The woman who had been socialising with a duo at Takapuna beach before she was taken back to a house and raped by the pair, while it was also filmed, continues to have nightmares about that night.

“I have nightmares of the assault happening over and over,” the court heard.

At trial, Nikki Frank and Peter Haden both maintained their sexual encounter with the woman was consensual. Neither take responsibility for their offending.

But back in May, a jury disagreed with the pair’s version of events and found them guilty of rape, sexual violation and making intimate visual recordings.

On Friday, at the High Court at Auckland, Justice Gerard van Bohemen jailed the pair.

Frank was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment and ordered to serve at least 7 years’ behind bars before being eligible for parole.

Despite the Crown asking for Frank to be sentenced to preventive detention, Justice van Bohemen said it was not appropriate in this case.

Haden was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment, he will be eligible to apply for parole after serving a third of his sentence.

Justice van Bohemen said the video of the abuse was callous and the pair treated the woman like an object.

The judge commended the survivor’s bravery.

“I encourage you not let these matters define you and dominate your life,” Justice van Bohemen said.

Prosecutor Sam Teppett read the woman’s victim impact statement out on her behalf.

The court heard how the now 45-year-old woman is still living with the ongoing effects of the abuse.

Despite not receiving any physical injuries, her life has been affected in every possible way, Teppett said.

“I have been robbed of my happy, confident personality.”

The woman is consumed by fear and has no desire to leave her house unless she has to. She struggles trusting people and the beach is no longer her happy place.

Some of her friends judged the woman, blaming her for the offending.

“Hearing these things make me feel people see me as tainted,” she said.

Teppett asked the judge to sentence Frank to a sentence of preventive detention.

Teppett said Frank poses a high risk of reoffending.

However, Frank’s lawyer Claire Robertson, said preventive detention shouldn’t be imposed in this case given the likely length of the jail sentence.

The judge said it was a difficult decision when deciding whether or not to sentence Frank to preventive detention given his serious risk of reoffending.

However, the judge said Frank is not a lost cause and was concerned an indeterminate sentence would mean he would be left to languish in prison without rehabilitation.

Haden’s lawyer, Lincoln Burns, said his client had never been convicted of serious offending previously.

Burns said, Haden was prepared to take part in restorative justice, but still maintains his innocence.

Back in April 2021, the woman had been at Takapuna beach on Auckland’s North Shore. She met Haden and Frank, who were there drinking after a day of painting and celebrating Frank’s 45th birthday the next day.

The woman said she thought the offer of a contracting job was genuine and was excited about the prospect about being able to provide for her daughter.

The trio had some drinks and smoked some cannabis together.

The woman agreed to continue drinking with the pair, but she cannot recall much of what happened after the beach.

The next thing she remembers is being carried out of the van and upstairs by Haden.

She woke up to Frank raping her. Despite repeatedly saying no, he didn’t stop.

At one point she heard, one of the men say: “we can make some money off this one”.

Pixelated videos of some of the abuse was played to the jury at trial.

“She’s hurting, I think,” Haden says at on point.

“I’ll“ be gentle,” Frank replied.

The pair dropped the woman back at a Takapuna motel. Once she got back she was “frantic” and “upset with myself”.

“What did I do to deserve this? Just because I was wearing a bikini, trusting and nice to people.”

She told a friend who urged her to call the police and an ambulance.

“I just wanted the night to go and to die.”

