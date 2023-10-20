Road rage dispute leads to neighbour's death from kitchen knife wound

After confronting his neighbour about escalating tension over a case of mistaken identity, Grant Jopson was fatally stabbed in the stomach.

The man who wielded that knife, Brodie Champion, can now be named after a suppression order was lifted at his sentencing in the High Court of Dunedin by Justice Rachel Dunningham on Friday morning.

Last month, the 21-year-old entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of manslaughter, after he was originally charged with murder.

Jopson, 52, died on his way to Dunedin Hospital, after being stabbed once in the stomach by Champion, his neighbour in the small village of Momona, near Dunedin Airport, on October 15, 2022.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police on the scene of the fatal stabbing on Miller Rd, near Dunedin Airport, on October 15, 2022.

His partner of 33-years, Brenda Gamble, read from her victim impact statement, and recalled walking past Champion’s house on the day of Jopson’s death, saying ‘hello’ to her neighbour.

However, Champion confronted her about an earlier road rage incident, which he believed involved her son in Mosgiel just days before.

Returning home, she told Jopson about the encounter, who went to sort out the matter, but within minutes had been stabbed, struggling for air and was panicking.

It was heartbreaking to go to hospital and see his lifeless body, after he bled-out over a two-hour period: ‘’This is an image I will never forget.’’

She had to tell Jopson’s mother that she had lost another son.

‘’He should not have been taken away like this.’’

Jopson was described as a person who always looked out for others, and now, “My future without Grant feels cold and lifeless.’’

‘’I will never understand this.’’

Sinead Gill/Stuff Forensics at the scene where Grant Jopson was stabbed in Dunedin on Miller Rd, on Saturday Oct 15, 2022.

Jopson had been saving for a Harley Davidson, but instead that money was used for the casket at his funeral.

The police summary of facts said Jopson, when learning of the altercation involving Champion, said: “Right, I am going to sort this out,” as he went with his 22-year-old son to his neighbour’s house.

Cutting a hedge at the property, Champion saw Jopson and his son approach, and ran into his kitchen to get a 20cm knife from the kitchen.

Holding the knife in his right hand, he stood at his front door as a heated argument unfolded.

Jopson told his neighbour he was wrong about the incident, his son was not involved and insisted he put the knife down.

Champion backed-up during the verbal altercation to a corner of his house, and was followed by Jopson and his son.

But as he did so, he continued to wave the knife in front of him, while Jopson picked-up an aluminium broom and held it in front of the man, who made a few stabbing motions with the knife.

Jopson moved towards Champion and swung the broom several times, hitting him and causing the head of the broom to come off.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Forensics investigate the scene on Miller Rd, Momona, which is near Dunedin Airport.

Champion continued to swing the knife, while Jopson’s son threw a terracotta pot at him, which hit him and broke.

The man continued to back-up on the property, and once cornered, swung the knife wildly.

Jopson, now armed with the damaged broom, was stabbed in the stomach by one of Champion’s lunges.

Clutching his stomach, Jopson left the section and collapsed on a grass area, saying: “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, it hurts.”

The offender rang 111 and requested an ambulance, telling the operator he had been hit with a broom, and had stabbed the victim as there was nowhere else to go.

“I didn’t know what else to f...ing do.”

An autopsy found he had been stabbed 10cm to 13cm deep in his abdomen, into an abdominal cavity where the knife partially cut a vein.

The accused admitted to police he stabbed Jopson after he was attacked by him holding a broom, while the victim’s son had thrown a pot at him.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Miller Rd, Momona, where Grant Jopson was fatally stabbed.

The man told police he had warned Jopson to stand back or he would stab him, later saying he got the knife because he heard the victim say: “You better run c..., we’re coming, I’m going to get you’’.

He grabbed the knife to scare them off, told them repeatedly he didn’t want to hurt them and was acting in self-defence.

The man said he went outside his house because he was scared the men would hurt his dog and cats.

His lawyer, Sarah Saunderson-Warner, argued for a sentence of home detention, noting Champion’s remorse, rehabilitation prospects, young age, and that he ‘’had no footprint of violence’’.

Dunningham noted Champion’s abusive childhood, his anxiety and depression, but also the letters of support he had from those in the community.

Once discounts were applied, she reached a sentence of 24 months, but had to decide between prison or home detention.

“This is an extremely difficult decision,’’ she said as she sentenced him to two years’ jail.

Supplied Grant Jopson died a few days after his 52nd birthday.

In a media statement after sentencing, the Jopson family paid tribute to the loss of a ‘’cherished family member’’.

‘’This has changed the trajectory of our lives; we now battle with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, panic attacks, migraines and always feeling on edge – this has changed all of us.’’

With the charge being reduced to one of manslaughter, ‘’we have felt that proceedings have amplified the voice of the defence over and above the voice, life and memory of the victim - our beloved Grant’’.

While they praise those who had supported the family, including St John paramedics, hospital staff, police, Victim Support and the prosecution team, ‘’sentencing is supposed to denounce the criminal, hold him to account for the harm he has caused, and deter others from committing the same offence’’.

‘’We don’t believe any of this has been achieved in this case.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Brodie Champion in the dock of the High Court of Dunedin.

Outside court, the mother of Champion, Robyn, said her son was ‘’not a bad kid’’.

She maintained that people should not come on to a person’s property, and they had placed her son in a difficult position.

The family had since moved from the area.

She had hoped her son would be sentenced to home detention, and wished that they had pursued a trial.

Now her son was talking about how broken he was as he never had a father growing-up, and now ‘’he took someone else's ... and he's broken’’.