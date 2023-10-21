Don't mess with Crazy: Brave thieves take on Otago rugby legend

Brave or foolhardy? Some thieves may get more than they bargained for after stealing David Latta’s van and his tools.

Some pilferers may have just got more than they bargained for, after they raised the ire of one of Otago’s rugby legends.

After all, they are dealing with the man they dub ‘Crazy’ for the way the former hooker flung himself around on a footy pitch.

So why anyone would jimmy open David Latta’s shed, nick his Red Toyota Hiace van and his tools, is quite the question.

But they did - on Tuesday night straight after Latta finished work at his building business in Balclutha.

Three quarters of an hour later, a neighbour saw Latta’s red van, and waved, thinking it was one of his builders, but it turned out to be the thieves.

Andrew Cornaga / Photosport Latta with Jeff Wilson after Otago beat South Africa in 1994.

Not long after, a camera picked up the van as it passed through Clinton, so Latta’s hopeful “the pr****” will be caught.

He reckons all up there’s around $50,000 of gear stolen, but he’s more annoyed that they also stole tools from one of his employees.

“We work hard to get all our gear,” the burly builder told Stuff.

While insurance will cover the loss, Latta is still inconvenienced until all the tools get replaced - and then there’s his trusty old red van.

“It’s got sentimental value,” he admits.

PHOTOSPORT The man of steel has lost some steel, including all his tools.

Latta took his son all over the country, motor crossing in it, but lent it to the business when he needed another vehicle. “It’s more than a work vehicle.”

Police have already executed a search warrant in the hunt for Latta’s equipment but no arrests have been made.

Until then, the iconic rugby player, who played 161 games for the blue and golds, has a few choice words to say to the foolhardy burglars.

“I’ll be waiting,” he warns. “Make sure you keep your eyes open because you never know what’s around the corner”.

Based on his rugby history, that could be a bruising encounter.