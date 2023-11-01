Crown Law won't appeal sentence of samurai sword road rage attacker

A dog walker suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a samurai sword during a road rage incident. (Generic)

Crown Law won’t appeal the home detention sentence of a man who attacked a dog-walker with a samurai sword, leaving him lying bleeding in a ditch.

Earlier this month, Darryn Clarke was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention after pleading guilty to the assault which he said was sparked by “stupid road rage”.

At the sentencing, Judge Mina Wharepouri said Clarke avoided jail by a “slender margin”.

Stuff previously reported how the family of the victim were angry about the punishment and wanted the Crown to appeal.

The Manukau Crown Solicitor referred the matter to Crown Law to consider whether an appeal should be filed. Crown Law had until November 1 to file an appeal and confirmed to Stuff that no appeal would be filed.

An online petition had called for the sentence to be appealed with more than 6000 people signing it, as of Tuesday. Some who signed it expressed anger and disgust.

The victim spoke publicly for the first time since the attack earlier in October.

“[Clarke] didn’t care about my family,” they said in a statement supplied to Stuff.

“It was his choice to put a sword in the car. It was his choice to use the sword. He’ll be able to move on with life, and I’ll carry the injuries until the day I die.”

While lying in the ditch, the father-of-two's bloodied fingers stopped him from being able to unlock his phone and call for help.

Luckily, eight minutes later, his son drove past and stopped. He managed to stem the bleeding.

“I thought it was game over, and I would die,” he said.

“Without his efforts for over half an hour and the efforts of others I would not have survived.”

The victim’s mother and sister previously told Stuff they remembered finding out about the attack, and rushing to Middlemore Hospital expecting the worst.

“I don’t think it sunk in how dire it was and then when we went into a darkened room… it actually looked like a corpse with tubes out of him. It was devastating,” his mother said.

“We were called up because he was going to die. He’d lost so much blood... we didn’t expect him to survive.”

The family are still in disbelief that such an incident happened on a rural road in Karaka.

In January, the victim was walking his dog along Batty Rd. At the same time Clarke was driving his Tesla, with his wife and children in the car.

The victim was concerned by how fast Clarke was driving, and stood in the middle of the lane, indicating for him to slow down.

Clarke slowed down and drove around the dog-walker.

As he passed, the victim hit the roof of the white Tesla with his palm.

From there, the situation quickly escalated.

“The defendant stopped his car. He grabbed a replica samurai sword, covered by a wooden sheath. Wielding the sword, he got out of the car and advanced at the complainant,” the summary of facts says.

Clarke only swung the sword once.

The sheath shattered when it struck the victim’s shoulder, and the blade became exposed. It then sliced his neck, ear and left hand.

The victim was knocked to the ground by the force of the blow and fell into a nearby ditch. Clarke got back into his Tesla – with his wife and kids screaming inside – and drove home.

The family of the victim are still struggling to come to grips with the attack. His daughter suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is fearful of walking to the mailbox by herself.

The victim had worked as an electrician since leaving school, a job he may never be able to return to. A tendon in his left hand was severed in the attack and he has sleep and speech issues.

”I am starting to think I am reaching the limits of my recovery, and it will be small things improving over time but never the same as before,” the victim said.

In sentencing Clarke, Judge Wharepouri said the attack was both premeditated and impulsive, but the injuries weren’t foreseeable as he had struck him with the sheath on the blade.

“What occurred was a callous and cowardly attack on a defenceless man using a weapon without any real provocation,” the judge said.

Judge Wharepouri said Clarke avoided jail by a “slender margin”. He gave discounts for his guilty plea, remorse and previous good character.

The judge said people who knew Clarke describe him as a “mild-mannered”, committed family man and a genuine sincere good father and husband.

“No one who knows you can fully comprehend your offending,” Judge Wharepouri said.