Duo charged in relation to Connor Boyd's death found guilty of manslaughter

The two young people charged in relation to the tragic death of Connor Boyd have been found guilty of manslaughter.

Boyd was run over after falling from a moving car in Auckland’s CBD in the early hours of April 24, 2022 after a night of escalating tensions amongst a group of friends.

“Pointless teen drama”, the court was told, led to the death of the 18-year-old, who died days later from unsurvivable injuries.

Two teens were charged in relation to Boyd’s death. The former couple, now 20, both admitted they were in the car that night, but denied intentionally causing his death.

On Tuesday, after around eight hours of deliberations, the jury rejected the man’s defence of self-defence and his version of what happened that night found him guilty of manslaughter. The woman was found guilty of manslaughter as a party.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The 20-year-olds have interim name suppression and have pleaded not guilty to Connor Boyd's manslaughter.

The young man was also found guilty of failing to stop to ascertain injury.

While the woman was found not guilty of stomping and kicking a woman she’d previously admitted attacking.

Throughout the two-week trial, the packed courtroom was divided. On one side sat family and friends of Boyd, a British citizen; on the other, sat the supporters of the defendants.

The defendants looked down as the verdicts were read out and tears were shed by some of those in the public gallery as well as the young woman.

Justice Ian Gault convicted the pair on the charges they were found guilty of and the charges they pleaded guilty to ahead of trial.

They were remanded on bail to appear for sentencing on February 16 and the name suppression hearing will be held on Friday.

The families all sat through the trial and had to watch Boyd’s final moments on CCTV.

Prosecutor Claire Paterson opened the Crown case, labelling the events leading up to Boyd being run over in the early hours of April 24, 2022 as “pointless teen drama”.

In closing the case to the jury, Paterson said there was a ring of truth in the saying “nothing good ever happens in town after midnight”.

At the heart of the Crown’s case was teenagers, one-night stands, overlapping friend groups, drunken grandstanding but also plain and simple bullying that got out of control and led to the death of Boyd, Paterson said.

“It is utterly regrettable and so tragic that this is what came from something so silly as a teenage friend group one-night stand, particularly that this all had nothing to do with the defendants or Connor...[but] the choices we make have consequences.”

The female defendant had taken to attacking Ella Olson twice, days before Boyd was run over and the night of. She has pleaded guilty to both assaults, but denied stomping on the woman’s torso after he pulled her to the ground by her hair.

Boyd was also at Saturdays that night. He bumped into Olson and comforted her as she waited for her mother to pick her up.

As Olson sat outside on a kerb, crying on the phone to her mother, she told the court the female defendant kicked the side of her face. She admitted kicking out, but denied the kick touching.

Paterson said the woman’s behaviour was aggressive and confrontational when she attacked Olson unprovoked. She said Boyd had comforted her outside the club while she waited to be picked up by her mother.

During the trial, the court also heard from a man, a friend of one of the defendants, who said Boyd had confronted and threatened him.

The male defendant, who was leaving to head home from the club, saw Boyd and confronted him, telling him to leave his friend alone.

“I thought he’d listen to me...I’d never had drama with Connor before,” the defendant said.

It is alleged that Boyd said the defendant’s friend was: “Lucky not to have a bullet in his head.”

That is when the defendant punched him.

“I regretted hitting him as soon as I’d done it,” he said.

Boyd was further assaulted when the female defendant pushed, kicked and punched him, an act she admitted to in court.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The incident was captured on CCTV near Britomart. (File photo)

The group made up and then dispersed. The defendants left in the man’s Toyota Hilux, and it was while they were on Gore St, they both say that Boyd walked over to the ute, and continued making threatening comments.

The female defendant said she pushed Boyd and then slapped him before the male defendant grabbed on to him and started driving. This all happened in the space of seconds.

Paterson told the jury, Boyd had no safe option from the moment he was grabbed, and the car started moving.

“He has not chosen to be in this situation, he’s quite literally being dragged into it...the reason he had no safe option is because the car never stopped.”

The male defendant admitted grabbing on to Boyd with the intention of driving and holding on to him.

But he claimed he was scared for his safety and the safety of his passengers as Boyd punched him through the car window.

In the CCTV footage another arm can be seen out the Hilux window grabbing Boyd, but the female defendant repeatedly denied she was holding on to him.

Boyd can be seen running alongside the vehicle and hanging on the runner board, before he appears to fall and is run over.

“The dangerousness of the driving is shocking. It is so utterly unnecessary.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Julie-Anne Kincade KC said her client was not guilty of manslaughter and the other charges she faced.

After Boyd fell and his head was run over, the defendant made no attempt to stop, saying he was panicked and shocked.

“I thought it had gone over his leg at most. I didn’t think it was as serious.

He admitted, in hindsight, he should have stopped.

The female defendant called 111 seven minutes after the incident, saying “some dude tried to f... up my boyfriend, he was trying to punch my boyfriend”.

Paterson suggested this was because she was trying to make it look like it was not her or her boyfriend’s fault.

She disagreed and said it was because she was freaking out and just wanted to get help for Boyd.

“I was friends with Connor before, so it was pretty frigging traumatic.”

Paterson told the jury the defendants weren’t acting out of fear that night.

“Any fear that night was fantasy. They were angry. As they grabbed him they wanted to teach him a lesson and give him a fright,” she said.

She said irrespective of what may or may not have come out of Boyd’s mouth that night, his behaviour is not aggressive, and he posed no threat to anyone.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Hannah Croucher and Paul Borich KC acted for the male defendant.

The man’s lawyer, Paul Borich KC, told the jury this whole case was sad, but his client was not guilty of manslaughter.

Borich said every person is justified in taking any steps in defence of himself or others and that’s what his client did.

As Boyd was making threatening comments and then punching the man in the head, the defendant had no other choice than to keep driving, Borich said.

And while the man did initially grab Boyd, he let go, Borich said.

“Those of you who drive how would you cope if someone was punching in your head?”

The young woman’s lawyer, Julie-Anne Kincade KC said everyone agreed Boyd’s death was a tragedy, but her client’s actions did not cause it.

She urged the jurors to recall what the young woman said about Boyd, that he was drunk and “yelling that he was going to turn up at the house with other people and a gun and that he was going to kill us.”

Kincade said her client had known Boyd for years and had never seen him like this.

While her client had slapped Boyd, she did not hold on to him, forcing him to run alongside the Hilux, she said.