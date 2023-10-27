Man with 150 convictions, including manslaughter and killing pet dog, granted parole

Armed police arrest Jason Blackler near the Dunedin Central Police Station in 2016. (First published in 2016)

He was convicted of the brutal manslaughter of his flatmate. Now seven years later, Jason Blackler has been released from jail.

Alan Fahey, 66, was left “almost unrecognisable”, a judge said at Blackler’s 2018 sentencing.

Blackler and Fahey were drinking a bottle of Jagermeister and multiple beers, before the assault. Blackler took offence at a sexual reference about his terminally-ill sister, and attacked the older man.

Fahey, who had poor coronary health, was struck multiple times to the head and neck area, and died.

The court heard that Blackler’s lengthy criminal history – some 150 previous convictions – was not limited to violent offending, but also included alcohol-related offending, cruelty to animals and property offending.

Blackler, now 53, was serving a sentence of seven years and three months’ jail for that manslaughter, with a statutory release date of January 26.

SUPPLIED Alan Fahey, 66, was killed by his flatmate, Jason Blackler, in Dunedin in October 2016.

But the Parole Board has confirmed he was released last month, with a report detailing that he had ‘’embarked on a fundamental process of change’’ while inside.

That included completing violence prevention sessions with an experienced psychologist, as well as completing a drug treatment programme and developing a detailed safety plan.

Blackler was released to live with two supporters, with the board noting significant work had been completed to ensure his ‘’transition to the community is a successful one’’.

HAMISH McNEILLY/Stuff Armed police arrest Jason Blackler on Dunedin's Moray Pl.

The board was satisfied that his release would not pose an undue risk to the safety of others, and he was released last month subject to conditions for six months after his statutory release date.

Those conditions include being subject to electronic monitoring, not to use, possess or consume alcohol, controlled drugs or psychoactive substances, not to enter Dunedin or Mosgiel unless there is prior written approval.

A previous parole report noted that Blackler had previously been kicked off a rehabilitation programme because of an ongoing sense of entitlement and limited progress.