Three arrests, offensive weapons found in eastern BOP, as police seek to suppress gang crime

Police have arrested two people found with offensive weapons in eastern Bay of Plenty overnight and on Saturday morning.

Six traffic stops were carried out, and an address searched using the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) that became law earlier this year.

Among other changes the CAIL law created new targeted warrant and additional search powers to find and seize weapons from gang members during a gang conflict.

Eastern Bay of Plenty acting area commander Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said a 40-year-old gang member from Auckland was arrested in Ōpōtiki, and charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of drug utensils.

A youth was arrested for cannabis supply and would be referred to Youth Services.

In Whakatane a person was arrested after being “sighted with a firearm. Offensive weapons were also located in the vehicle,” Murray said. Charges were being considered.

Police were continuously assessing ongoing gang conflict in the area, Murray said.

“Police will continue to take all necessary measures to stamp out this behaviour and hold offenders to account and will be maintaining a highly visible presence.”

He encouraged people to let police know if they knew of anyone illegally possessing firearms and weapons. Information can be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.