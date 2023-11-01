Homeless man charged with arson over Dunedin boarding house fire

A former boarding house on Phillips St, Dunedin, has been destroyed by an early morning blaze. Neighbours were woken by a passerby.

A man has been arrested and charged with arson over a fire which destroyed a vacant Dunedin boarding house.

Emergency services were called to a well-involved fire at the Phillip St house on Friday morning, while an investigation found no-one was injured in the fire, other neighbouring properties were also damaged.

The 57-year-old, who is of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Jim Large in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years.

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, was remanded without plea in custody to appear on November 23.

Jarrod Hodson/Supplied Fire destroyed a Dunedin boarding house on Friday morning

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna thanked members of the public who assisted staff with the investigation.

The quick response and containment by Fire and Emergency New Zealand prevented more damage to surrounding properties, he said.

The building was in the process of being demolished after a fatal fire 18 months earlier.

Last week Stuff reported that WorkSafe had issued the site with a prohibition notice for the business to stop unsafe work at height, and determine the presence of asbestos.

Firefighters were told that squatters had been living in the building, with firefighters initially unable to account for them.

A scene examination concluded no one died in the blaze.