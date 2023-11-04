Guards looked at pictures of beaches as escaping prisoner drove by unchallenged

Guards were huddled around a computer looking at pictures of beaches rather than monitoring a security gate when Damon Exley escaped from prison and then abducted and raped a woman at knifepoint.

The gate should have been closed but had been left open because staff said it was heavy and difficult to manage in high winds.

It was the first of two security checkpoints Exley, who was disguised as a prison guard, drove through unchallenged in a stolen contractor’s van as he escaped from Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt in February 2022.

Even when he was found to be missing, and the jail was locked down, the gate remained wide open for several hours, and residents in the surrounding area weren’t alerted for five hours.

Despite six previous escapes from penal institutions in the 1980s and 1990s, and what the Parole Board described as a “breathtaking” decades-long criminal history, including convictions for abduction, attempted rape and aggravated robbery, Exley duped officials into giving him a low security classification – which gave him access to areas where he obtained a guard’s uniform and a tool to cut through a fence and launch his jailbreak.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt is one of the country’s largest jails.

A series of blunders that led to one of the darkest chapters in Corrections’ history are revealed in an internal investigation report obtained by Stuff.

“[There was] a complete and utter failure of security, oversight and assurance by a range of staff,” the report says.

The woman who was abducted and raped by Exley says she’s “absolutely disgusted” no-one was sacked over the failings, particularly the guards who were looking at pictures of beaches.

“If they were doing their job, it wouldn’t have happened. They were the backstop. This is not something that should have resulted in a smack on the hand. I could have been murdered.”

The findings of the internal investigation – dubbed an “operational review” – lay bare how Exley “manipulated” and “conditioned” staff, and exploited loopholes and poor practices to carry out his planned and brazen escape.

The escape

About 2pm on February 18, 2022, the prolific criminal donned a guard’s dark blue overalls and climbed through a hole he’d cut in a fence surrounding the prison’s plant nursery, into an adjacent contractor’s yard.

Posing as a Corrections officer, he told two contractors an inmate was reportedly missing, and they needed to lock themselves in their office and stay off the radio, as the prisoner apparently had access to one.

One of the contractors had just returned to the site in a white van, and had left the keys in it. Once the pair were in the office, Exley, then 53, drove the vehicle through an open security gate in the main perimeter fence, known as South Gate.

He then travelled along a road next to the prison for about 1km before he came to a boom gate controlling traffic in and out of external parking areas. Security footage later revealed him wearing a surgical mask, a dark beanie and overalls, before the remotely-controlled gate was opened by a prison staffer, and he drove to freedom.

Two days later, a woman picked Exley up hitch-hiking on the Kapiti Coast. During a six-hour ordeal, he raped her at knifepoint in a cemetery, before she was able to raise the alarm, and he was arrested outside a laundrette in Masterton.

‘A highly manipulative person’

The findings of the review, led by Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales, are damning and the organisation’s failings wide-reaching.

STUFF Damon Exley escaped from Rimutaka Prison in February 2022, then abducted and raped a woman.

The report obtained by Stuff outlines how Exley, who was serving an open-ended sentence of preventive detention after separate attacks on real estate agents years earlier, was reclassified as a low security prisoner in 2021 after 12 months of “unusually good” behaviour.

His new status led to him working largely unsupervised in the prison plant nursery.

But soon after reclassification, “his old habits quickly reasserted themselves”, the report says. It’s unclear how, because details of incidents he was involved in are redacted.

“However, very few of these incidents resulted in any disciplinary actions being taken, and the renewed pattern of behaviour appears to have had no effect on his low security classification by custodial staff.”

The review found that Exley was a “highly manipulative person” who had been able to “exert undue influence on his management and decisions relating to him”.

“Some staff had practically been conditioned by him to overlook or minimise his behaviours and risks, which should have resulted in far more scrutiny and a review of his security classifications.”

Given Exley’s history, he “should not have been allowed employment in the nursery or any other area where he would not be able to operate unsupervised”. The review team felt that at best he should have been managed as a low-medium security prisoner, and that a “high security classification would have been more appropriate”.

‘The perfect opportunity to... escape’

At the time of his escape, Exley and five other prisoners were working in a part of the 5 hectare nursery known as “Area 5”, which was attached to the low security unit where they lived, close to the prison’s perimeter fence, and had a clear line of sight to South Gate and the road leading to the contractor’s yard.

The review found security camera coverage of Area 5 was minimal. The “grainy colour” footage produced by a lone camera was of such poor quality that it would have been difficult to identify Exley cutting through the fence if someone happened to be watching (there were about 1400 security cameras at the prison).

Supervision in the nursery was “inadequate” and the decision to allow him access to Area 5 “provided him with the perfect opportunity to plan and make good his escape”.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Damon Exley escaped from Rimutaka Prison in this van.

The tool Exley used to cut through the fence was not identified, but the review team thought it might have been a pair of wire snippers from an unsupervised workshop in the nursery where a few prisoners were tasked with making pest traps. The report found access to tools in the workshop was “not adequately managed”.

It’s unclear how Exley obtained the prison guard’s overalls. However, the review found he was tasked with handing out clean orange overalls, under supervision, to inmates in the nursery, so it was possible he had access to areas only available to staff.

‘A complete and utter failure of security’

South Gate, which consisted of four gates, was one of two entry points to the prison through the perimeter fence. It was installed in 2018 so houses being repaired and constructed inside the wire could be safely and easily removed.

In late 2021, South Gate began being used Monday to Saturday by contractors working on a project at the prison, who’d experienced significant delays trying to access the site through the main entrance.

Security was managed by guards who worked out of an adjacent portacabin.

In September 2021, an email was sent to staff, saying only one of the four gates at South Gate needed to be locked and manually operated during working hours, which were 6am to 6pm.

All contractors entering the site had to report to the portacabin to sign in and store items banned from prison, and vehicles were to be searched.

However, the review found all the gates at South Gate were almost always left open. Staff said one of the reasons they didn’t shut the outer gate, as they were meant to, was due to it being heavy and difficult to manage in high winds. Senior managers had rarely visited the checkpoint, but when they did no-one challenged or appeared concerned that all four gates were open. There was no reminder notice in the portacabin about the requirement to keep one of the gates locked during working hours, and training of staff working there was “severely lacking, or non-existent”.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The prison’s ‘South Gate’ is pictured in the perimeter fence near the left of this photograph.

When interviewed as part of the review, contractors said that when they’d reported to the portacabin at South Gate they were never personally searched. The same was often the case for their vehicles. One described security at the checkpoint as “uncomfortably relaxed”. Despite being a banned item, a contractor’s cellphone was in the van when it was stolen.

When Exley escaped, there were three guards in the South Gate portacabin. Two were rostered to be there, and the other had left his assigned post to visit his colleagues.

When interviewed, the staff said they were looking at beaches on a computer in the portacabin when the prisoner drove by, unchallenged, in the contractor’s van.

Several days after Exley’s escape, the deputy prison director sent a memo to the prison director, which said the site had raised concerns earlier about the expanded use of South Gate, including the additional strain on resources and the risk posed by prisoners in Exley’s unit, if they were left unsupervised.

“Whilst this may in fact be true,” the report says, “it is difficult for the review team to reconcile this concern alongside what we now know to have been a complete and utter failure of security, oversight and assurance by a range of staff.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The remotely controlled boom gate at Rimutaka Prison.

At the boom gate - the second checkpoint Exley passed through at 2.08pm - the review found there was inconsistency in the way it was operated, and no specific instructions for staff. There was no swipe card requirement to exit, and some vehicles were able to pass through without any engagement with the driver.

‘Confusion and panic’

At 2.25pm, nearly 20 minutes after Exley’s escape, the contractors he’d duped contacted a senior Corrections officer and relayed what had happened to them, including the fact their van had been taken.

But it would take another 28 minutes until a Code Red was activated, allowing for the lockdown of the prison and its perimeter.

Despite this, South Gate remained open for several hours, and a contractor was able to leave and had to be called back to the site.

In the 10 minutes following the Code Red, guards conducted a face-to-name check of inmates, and discovered the hole in the fence in the nursery. By 3.05pm, they’d established Exley was missing. Police were notified soon after, but by then he was long gone.

There was a state of confusion and panic after the contractors raised the alarm, the review found.

“Information was initially confused and slow in being properly assessed and escalated due to the nature of the event.”

Less than a month after the escape, the review team visited Rimutaka Prison and were shocked at what they found in the contractor’s yard. Four shipping containers at the site were open, and contained various items, including power tools, ropes, filled petrol containers and civilian clothing. An unsecured ladder was leaning against one of the containers. Given what had happened, the state of the yard was “exceptionally concerning”, and management of security there was “woefully inadequate”, the report says.

According to the review, contractors all reported being given a thorough security briefing prior to starting work at the site. “Whilst this may have indeed been the case, it is apparent that over time poor practice, complacency, and lack of oversight from the prison security team had been allowed to take root.”

After he was captured, Exley wrote an apology letter to staff working in the nursery, explaining his rationale for escaping was because Corrections hadn’t provided him with the help instructed by the Parole Board, the report says. In the letter, he said he came up with the plan to escape the day before. “I acted alone in what I done and hope that no staff are reprimanded as I manipulated the situation (sic).”

The review found none of the statements Exley made in the letter “stand up to scrutiny”.

Recordings of phone calls he’d made from prison prior to the escape “indicate it was planned and not opportunistic”. Corrections won’t reveal the nature of the calls, or the period over which they were made. The woman he abducted and raped previously told Stuff that during her ordeal Exley said he’d arranged for two men to meet him in Masterton. They would then drive him to the Coromandel, where he would leave the country on a stolen yacht. He had numbers for the pair, but neither answered when he called them using her phone.

'An appalling episode’

Last Friday, Corrections deputy national commissioner Brigid Kean met for the first time with the victim.

The 65-year-old woman told Stuff that Kean apologised to her, explained the various failings that led to the escape, and listened to her concerns.

“She was humbly apologetic. I could see in her that she felt and understood my pain. She offered to help in any way she could.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The woman raped by Damon Exley is planning legal action against Corrections.

But the meeting shouldn’t have taken so long to happen, the woman said.

The delay had left her feeling unsupported, and like no-one cared. She hoped Corrections would treat victims differently in the future.

“This has been an appalling episode and one I hope never happens again.”

The woman said she still planned to take legal action against the department for its negligence, and was looking for a lawyer.

Despite the horrendous consequences of Exley’s escape, no-one involved in the failings was sacked. The prison director, Viv Whelan, on leave at the time, offered her resignation. It wasn’t accepted. Three staff were sanctioned, while another quit.

“Our reviews of the incident determined that the escape occurred as a result of systemic failures,” Kean told Stuff previously when asked why no-one had lost their job. “It was not the result of one sole cause, factor or person.”

Exley is due to be sentenced in the High Court at Wellington in February.