A repeat fraudster's confession: 'I deserve all that is coming my way'

Victoria Duff stole tens of thousands of dollars from her boss to feed a gambling addiction.

James Perkins* should have spent the last weeks of his father’s life by his side. Instead, he had to work long hours to keep his plastering business afloat, after the woman he trusted to pay his bills syphoned tens of thousands of dollars from his accounts to feed a gambling addiction.

“This is something she has stolen from me that she can never pay back. This will leave me with a lifetime of guilt,” he told Stuff.

It began promisingly when Perkins, 49, first spoke to Victoria Duff about an office administrator role he’d advertised on Trade Me.

The 56-year-old appeared keen, and when she invited him to her rural Canterbury home to discuss the position further, he was impressed.

Duff was immaculately dressed, lived in a $1.4m weatherboard villa and said she knew how to do everything the job required.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Repeat fraudster, Victoria Louise Duff, at her home in West Melton on Friday, her face covered by two masks.

“She had two fistfuls of gold rings, and a flash house and I thought, ‘Well, she’s clearly got her own money so I should be pretty safe’,” he recalls. “She just sort of implied that nothing was a problem. She seemed perfect in every way.”

So Perkins employed her as a contractor, and she started work on January 30.

Covid had been tough for his business, but work was starting to pick up again, and the extra pair of hands was much needed.

But within days, Perkins had received devastating news - his father had a rapid form of dementia, which meant he may have only weeks to live.

When he told Duff about the terminal diagnosis and the pressure he was going to be under juggling work and caring for his dad, she sympathised, as her father had died recently with dementia. “She just said, ‘I can take care of everything - don’t worry about it’. I felt immense relief.”

In the weeks that followed, apart from a couple of irregularities, including a big bill for a computer repair, and Duff overpaying herself in what she described as an accident, she seemed to be a sound pair of hands.

But in late March, alarm bells began ringing when a creditor phoned Perkins and told him he hadn’t paid his bills.

That didn’t make sense, as his bank statements showed payments referencing the creditor’s name. But when he queried the account number they’d been directed to, they didn’t match.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Victoria Duff lives at a $1.4m rural property west of Christchurch.

“Once I discovered that, I realised something was very wrong.”

When Perkins got off the phone, he texted Duff to find out what was going on. She responded by telling him she had a bowel problem and was in hospital. “I hope you’re OK, let me know if there’s anything I can do,” he responded.

A few days later, Perkins messaged Duff again, saying he planned to visit the bank to try and figure out what had happened.

As he was driving there, she messaged a reply that shocked him. “It was all me. I contacted the police yesterday and am seeing them today. My partner has kicked me out. Everything is a mess. I will make sure every cent is repaid the minute we sell our house.”

A few minutes later, Perkins received a call from Duff’s lawyer, who had her with him. The lawyer said Duff had a gambling addiction, and she’d spent his money playing pokies at Christchurch Casino.

Angry, Perkins contacted the police. Then, he and his sister began trying to unpick what Duff had done.

It turned out she’d repeatedly overpaid herself, and diverted dozens of bill payments, meant for suppliers, into her own accounts.

In just eight weeks, Duff had defrauded Perkins’ business of more than $90,000. Strangely, she’d also used about $20,000 of the money to pay some of his bills.

Last month in the Christchurch District Court, Duff pleaded guilty to two representative charges of theft by a person in a special relationship.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Vehicle access to Victoria Duff's home is restricted by an electronic gate.

She’s due to be sentenced in January.

After learning Stuff was working on a story about her crimes, Duff emailed the journalist because she wanted to distance her prison guard partner from her offending, and set the record straight. “As your name is bandied about as the man who will make sure our lives are destroyed all I can ask is that you are careful. I deserve all that is coming my way, she does not and neither did [Perkins] or any victim for that matter.”

This week, sitting in her West Melton home, Duff revealed it wasn’t the first time she’d ripped off a business.

Nearly 20 years ago, she was jailed for committing a similar fraud.

After confessing to her latest crime, Duff said she’d sought help for her gambling addiction, and had been barred from Christchurch Casino for two years.

She’d been doing data entry and cleaning work in an effort to earn money to pay Perkins back.

Duff said she and her partner had tried to sell their house, but it had been passed in at auction. However, a possible buyer had since emerged.

She said her lawyer had told her not to talk to the media as “they’ll just make you out to be a bitch”.

“I said, ‘Well at the moment I am a bitch, and take ownership of that’. I think [Perkins] has got every right to be pissed off.”

But despite repeatedly saying she was sorry for what she’d done, Duff made allegations about Perkins and said the way he portrayed his personal circumstances during the period she’d ripped him off wasn’t true.

He was at work whenever she was there, rather than caring for his dad, and her crimes were committed in plain sight, she said.

“The guy is a f...ing liar, and always was when I worked for him. Don’t you feel really bad for him because he’s told you his father was dying of dementia… and I caused him more stress?”

She claimed his sister cared for their father - not him.

Perkins, a father of three young children, says that’s a load of rubbish, and Duff is just trying to minimise her actions.

A supplier had told him that when they’d queried unpaid bills with her, she’d told them not to contact him, as his father was terminally ill. He believes she used some of the money she stole “to keep the wolves at bay”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Victoria Duff is due to be sentenced in January.

“I think [what she did] is just disgusting beyond words. I think it’s absolutely inhumane to use someone else’s dad dying of dementia to achieve your goals of theft.”

Perkins says Duff’s offending has caused him immense stress, and placed huge financial strain on him and his partner.

“The worst thing that came out of this was that, because she had taken all of my money, I had to work as much as possible to try and survive financially, and then I was not able to spend the time that I wanted with my dad. This is what has mentally destroyed me more than anything else.”

Perkins’ father died about two months ago.

He is yet to receive any money from Duff, despite her saying she’d pay him back, and is in the process of selling his own home to clear debt which is incurring interest he can’t afford.

While Duff told Stuff she hadn’t ripped off other businesses in the years between her crimes, Perkins finds that hard to believe.

He encourages anyone else she may have stolen money from to contact the police so that they can “prevent anyone else being financially and mentally damaged by this woman”. “She is a f...... menace.”

* Not his real name