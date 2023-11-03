Convicted killer Christopher Patterson now on minimum security

Wayne Patterson, 52, is working towards his release from prison.

Christopher Wayne Patterson has been somewhat of a model prisoner, but there is work to do before he can be released, the Parole Board says.

In 2008 the 52-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years after pleading guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Michael Hutchings.

The body of the Kaitangata teen was found dumped in the Clutha River, wrapped in plastic and weighed down by steel bars in January 2008.

He died of blood loss from a stab wound to his stomach. He also had a 7 cm stab wound in his neck.

Patterson was now classified as a minimum-security prisoner, and there had been no concerns with his conduct or compliance.

He was attending a drug treatment programme, and was likely to graduate.

His lawyer told the board that Patterson was not seeking parole, but was firmly focused on self-improvement, and developing a release proposal.

Supplied Michael Hutchings was found dumped in the Clutha River.

Prior to that hearing, which was held in August, the board met again with members of Hutchings’ family.

They emphasised that Patterson needed to complete substance abuse counselling and that he should not leave prison until he had completed treatment and undertaken proper reintegration.

The family did not want Patterson to be able to enter specified ‘exclusion zones’ or have contact with their family.

But they also wanted him to make a contribution to society when he was released.

When Patterson heard about their comments, he said he was motivated to be a positive and contributing member of society.

While parole was declined, Patterson accepted there was still work to do before he was considered for release on parole.

The board anticipated a transfer to an appropriate prison so that the full reintegration activities could occur.

He was expected to appear again before the board by September 30, 2024, where they expected to see a clear plan for his reintegration and transition to the community.