Not guilty plea to charge of murdering man in Upper Hutt
A woman charged with murdering a man in Upper Hutt in September has pleaded not guilty.
Her name and the name of the victim remain suppressed until at least mid-December when a hearing about suppression has been scheduled.
The woman’s lawyer, Lucie Scott, entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder on behalf of the woman, 39, during a brief hearing at the High Court in Wellington on Friday.
A trial has been scheduled for November 4, 2024, and the woman is on bail in the meantime.
The Post