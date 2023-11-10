Not guilty plea to charge of murdering man in Upper Hutt

Police near the scene of an alleged murder in Upper Hutt, north of Wellington.

A woman charged with murdering a man in Upper Hutt in September has pleaded not guilty.

Her name and the name of the victim remain suppressed until at least mid-December when a hearing about suppression has been scheduled.

The woman’s lawyer, Lucie Scott, entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder on behalf of the woman, 39, during a brief hearing at the High Court in Wellington on Friday.

A trial has been scheduled for November 4, 2024, and the woman is on bail in the meantime.