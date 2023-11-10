Armed police arrest man wanted over Invercargill shooting

Armed police arrested a man wanted over a shooting in Invercargill earlier this year.

Police were called to the Dunedin Holiday Park on Thursday night, after reports a wanted man had been spotted, Sergeant Matthew Lee said.

The man was wanted on multiple arrest warrants, including failing to appear in court and serious historical offending in Invercargill.

The 35-year-old man was arrested without incident.

He was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Friday, after being charged with eight new charges relating to historic offending, including arson, wounding with intent, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It is understood he was wanted over an Invercargill shooting on Tay St, between Inglewood Rd and Isla St, on July 15.

A person was taken to hospital, while their attacker had fled the scene.