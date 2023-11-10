Suppression ends for Wire Reddington, accused of murder in Wairarapa

Name suppression ended on Friday for Wire Manuel Reddington, charged with murder.

The man accused of murdering Jamie Gill in Wairarapa in June can now be named as Wire Manuel Reddington.

Reddington, 33, appeared at the High Court in Wellington on Friday where Justice Paul Radich declined to extend the suppression order that had been in place since Reddington’s arrest nearly five months ago.

However, the judge did grant an interim suppression order covering what police allege to have happened on June 24 when Jamie Gill, 33, died in a rural area near Carterton.

Reddington is in custody and has yet to enter a plea to the murder charge. A tentative trial date for September 2024 has already been set.