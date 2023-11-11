The timeline of a man's brutal killing and the frantic search for his wife

Police Detective Inspector Scott Beard gives an update on the Ellerslie homicide

Auckland police have endured a hectic week; searching for those responsible for the brutal killing of a man in his Ellerslie home, while also hunting for any signs of his missing wife.

One of those searches came to a tragic end on Friday morning, with the discovery of a woman’s body across the city, in the North Shore suburb of Greenhithe.

On Friday afternoon, a man – whose name is suppressed – appeared in court charged with the murders of Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and his wife, Mei Han Chong.

Monday

Kwok, 66, was found dead at his home on Celtic Crescent in Ellerslie about 8pm on Monday, November 6, after reports of an “unresponsive” man at the address. Police said the following day they were treating his death as unexplained.

Tuesday

Detective Inspector Scott Beard appealed for sightings of the couple’s blue Kia Rio, which was last seen at the property. Kwok’s wife, 67-year-old Chong, was also missing.

Later on Tuesday, police issued an urgent appeal for sightings of her.

They were initially keeping an open mind regarding Chong, not ruling her out as a suspect in her husband’s killing. They also chased up the possibility she had left the country.

“She could be a suspect, or she could be a victim,” Beard said.

Stuff Police appealed for sightings of Mei Han Chong, after the discovery of her husband’s body.

Wednesday

A homicide investigation was launched into Kwok’s death, with a post-mortem confirming his injuries were “violent, and consistent with foul play”.

Kwok is believed to have died some time before Sunday.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this time and we are committed to holding the person, or persons, involved to account,” Beard said.

Beard renewed his plea to the public for assistance in locating Chong and the car.

“We are very concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Mei Han Chong.”

Thursday

Kwok was formally identified as the homicide victim.

“Police and victim support are working with the whānau through the tragedy they have suffered,” Beard said.

Police released the first photo of Chong, saying they now had “grave concerns for her safety and wellbeing” and believed Chong, like her husband, had fallen victim to foul play.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who is leading the homicide investigation, said Kwok and Chong’s son was “devastated”.

Investigations had found Chong did not drive, suggesting someone had taken her and the couple’s Kia against her will, Beard added.

Chong’s son had told police it was “very out of character” for Chong not to have contacted him. He was “devastated” about his father’s death and “extremely worried” about his mother.

“This family needs our help. A man is dead and a woman is missing and we need answers,” Beard said

It was possible the Kia licence plate – NJN927 – had been removed or switched.

Kwok was revealed to have died from multiple stab wounds in a targeted, brutal, aggressive and unwarranted attack.

“The nature of some other injuries suggest that more than one offender could have been involved.”

“We don’t know the motive or who’s involved,” Beard said. “It would appear that this is a targeted attack, but we just don't know why.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police specialist teams prepare to retrieve the body at the Greenhithe crime scene.

A friend and colleague of Kwok’s, who did not want to be named, laid flowers at his house and described him as a “gentle, nice guy”.

“He was a hard worker, very good in a crisis. I’m devastated.”

Friday

Beard cancelled media interviews on Friday morning and a press conference was scheduled instead.

Chong’s body had been found in Greenhithe, in north-west Auckland.

“We are, of course, devastated to locate Ms Chong in these circumstances and are now providing support to a son who has lost both his parents,” Beard said.

Police also located the Kia Rio, with different number plates, outside an unrelated address in Glenfield.

Stuff Key locations in the deaths of Ellerslie couple Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han Chong.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Hamilton and charged with two counts of murder.

Police have not ruled out further charges.

“Our investigation team identified activity near the Celtic Crescent address on the night of the alleged homicide, which has allowed us to scour through hours’ worth of CCTV to locate a vehicle of interest,” Beard said.

A scene guard remains at Kwok and Chong’s property in Ellerslie, where a “complex” scene investigation is expected to continue into the weekend.

Police were unable to comment further given the matter is before the courts.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mei Han Chong’s body was found in Greenhithe, in north-west Auckland.

Te Whatu Ora put out a statement mourning the death of Kwok, who worked as a registered nurse at North Shore Hospital.

"Joseph was a valued and well-liked member of our North Shore Hospital family and I would like to acknowledge his exceptional service," said Brad Healey, leader at Te Whatu Ora.

"Our hearts are with those who worked with him. They are feeling this loss immensely and we will ensure they are supported through this period.

"Our thoughts are with Joseph and Mei's family at this very difficult time."

Chris McKeen/Stuff The accused, a 42-year-old North Shore man, has interim name suppression.

The man accused of their murders was granted interim name suppression by Judge Andrea Manuel when he appeared in Auckland District Court – via video link from the Auckland Custody Unit – on Friday afternoon.

Lawyer Michael Kan told the court his client’s elderly mother and family did not yet know about the charges, which would come as a “shock” to them.

The man was remanded in custody and will appear at the High Court in November.

Saturday

A second person was arrested and charged in relation to the deaths.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard who is heading the case said a 26-year-old man was located at an address in Glenfield on Friday evening and taken into custody.

The man has been charged in relation to both deaths and would appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday morning.