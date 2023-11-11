One man has died after a 'vicious assault' in Nelson

Police attend the scene of the homicide in Orchard St in Nelson on Saturday morning.

A man has died after a ‘vicious assault’ in Nelson on Friday evening.

Detective Inspector Lex Bruning said police have launched a homicide investigation after what Stuff understood was a stabbing.

Police attended a property on Orchard Street around 7pm where a man was found with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died.

”Our thoughts are with his family and police will work to support them through this difficult time as we investigate to give them answers.Those involved are believed to be known to each other”.

On Saturday morning, an area of footpath outside a Kainga Ora house at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Stoke suburb was cordoned off and armed police were at the scene.

Medical gloves could be seen lying scattered on the ground and police had marked what appeared to be blood stains on the road.

Police had been at the scene overnight and armed officers continued standing guard. No-one appeared home at the house behind the cordon.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Police evidence markers on Orchard St, Nelson on Saturday morning.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who had seen a white BMW X5 station wagon with the registration BMW693. ”We believe this vehicle is of interest to the investigation and are seeking to locate it”.

Most residents Stuff approached didn’t want to talk, or said they didn’t know what had happened, however, one said he was roused from bed last night at about 8pm when police knocked at his door.

Do you know more? Email Nadine Roberts

He’d heard the sirens, and a bit of disturbance outside. “I’d heard people in the street, but I thought it was just kids.”

He did not know the residents of the house where the incident happened, and he did not know details other than the police telling him it was a “vicious assault”.

The man said the street could be “a circus”, and he said there were often arguments and disturbances, and lots of cars coming and going.

But it was also a street where children played and neighbours dropped in on each other, he said.

Before he moved in, he was told the street had a bad reputation, but he hasn’t had any problems.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Police at the scene of a homicide in Orchard St, Nelson on Saturday morning.

A nearby resident said the Armed Offenders Squad had set up earlier in the day just around the corner from where the stabbing took place.

He said four heavily armed police arrived at around 9am but left around 9.30am.