Man accused of stealing bladeless fans, before waving firearm

The rear of Farmers on Dunedin's Gt King St.

When a man was confronted by staff after trying to leave a department store with bladeless fans, he produced what appeared to be a firearm and raised it upwards.

The incident unfolded inside Farmers, on Gt King St – opposite the Dunedin Central Police Station – on Saturday at about 11.20am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

It’s alleged the 28-year-old tried to leave with a pair of bladeless fans, worth about $600 apiece, and ‘’presented the firearm’’.

Police later executed a search warrant, and arrested the man on charges of aggravated robbery and historical thefts.

He was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

Police also recovered two imitation firearms from his property.