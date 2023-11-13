Trial begins for duo charged after man fell to his death from 12th floor balcony

Two men are on trial after Joesph​ Andrew Tahana​, 29, fell to his death on February 19, 2022.

“I’m under attack.”

Those were the last words a small-time cannabis dealer sent to a friend before he fell to his death from his 12th floor balcony, the Crown have told a jury.

Amigo Jacobi Sinclair-Beere​ and Lance Nielsen​ are jointly charged with causing Joesph Tahana​, by threats or fear of violence, to do an act which caused his death and thereby committing manslaughter. They are also charged with burglary.

The duo have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

Why Tahana climbed over his balcony will be the central focus of the trial, prosecutor Frances Rhodes told the jury in opening the case for the Crown on Monday.

“Was he in fear of violence from the defendants when he climbed over the balcony?”

The Crown’s case is that the purpose for the defendants' visit to Tahana in the early hours of February 19, 2022 was to steal money from him.

Tahana sold small amounts of cannabis to support himself and his child, Rhodes said.

Sinclair-Beere and Nielsen were at an apartment in Epsom. They didn’t know Tahana and Tahana didn’t know them, Rhodes said.

The pair contacted two others that night over text messages while making their way to Tahana’s St Paul St apartment building in central Auckland.

“Can we just get cash not bohe [methamphetamine],” Sinclair-Beere texts an associate at 2.13am

Seven minutes later, the pair are seen on CCTV footage outside Tahana’s St Paul St apartment building. Access to the building is by swipe-card, but Sinclair-Beere managed to gain entry by a fire exit.

The pair then walk into the apartment elevator and the doors shut at about 2.20am. They’re next seen at 2.27am leaving the lift on the ground floor with a change in demeanour, Rhodes said.

In those seven minutes, the Crown say the pair managed to break into Tahana’s apartment, using a tool to break the door.

At 2.25am Tahana sends a text message to a friend: “I’m under attack”.

After this, Rhodes said the Crown’s case is Tahana climbed up over the balustrade of his balcony.

“Then it appears he’s edged along, holding on with his hands and fingers, to the end where there is no balcony.”

He then lost his grip and fell to his death, Rhodes said.

One of Tahana’s neighbours, told the court he heard noises akin to a struggle, a sudden silence and then a thud in the alleyway outside.

“There was a body against the gate in not a way a body should look,” he said.

He called 111 at 2.27am and the police arrived at 2.34am and found Tahana dead.

“A fall no one would have expected him to survive,” Rhodes said.

After the defendants’ had left the apartment building, they made their way to other buildings in the city, Rhodes said in her opening.

“Bro, I think the person might have fallen off the building,” Sinclair-Beere texts an associate at 3.30am.

Nielsen also texts an associate asking for an emergency pick-up.

When Nielsen was arrested by police about a week later, he told them he went to the apartment to buy some crack and then left. He didn’t know anyone had fallen out of the building.

One of Nielsen’s lawyer’s, Gowan Duff, told the jury the only way to find his client guilty was to engage in speculation and guess work to fill the cavernous holes in the Crown case.

“How could a reasonable person in Mr Nielsen’s shoes foreseen the kind of action Mr Tahana took behind that closed door...Mr Tahana’s actions were so extreme.”

Duff didn’t shy away from the fact his client went to the apartment to buy drugs that night, but that was a world of difference from what Tahana did, he said.

Sinclair-Beere’s lawyer, Mark Ryan, said this was a tragedy for Tahana’s family and friends, but his client did not threaten Tahana that night.

His client could not have foreseen what Tahana did behind closed doors, Ryan said.

The trial before Justice Geoffrey Venning and a jury continues.