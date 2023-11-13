The hangover: Multiple drink drivers nabbed after overindulging the night before

Police stopped multiple drivers who were still driving under the influence, after indulging the night before.

One driver claimed to have drunk ten pints the night before, another 20 stubbies. Both motorists were over the limit, with one earning a date in court, and the other was fined.

It was a concern for police that people were still driving under the influence after overindulging in alcohol from the night before, and they ‘’haven't allowed themselves enough time to recover’’, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

That included a 26-year-old driver who was stopped at a checkpoint on South Rd, Dunedin, who recorded a breath alcohol reading of 455 micrograms (mcgs) of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcgs.

The driver, who had been drinking the night before, also had a no-alcohol interlock licence.

Also on Sunday morning, but this time on Princes St, a 48-year-old male blew 393mcgs, and in addition to receiving an infringement notice he told police he had drunk 10 pints the night before.

On that same street, a 37-year-old man recorded 472mcgs, and claimed he had drunk 20 stubbies from the night before, Bond said.

Just after lunch on Sunday, a 21-year-old man recorded 752mcgs, after he was stopped on George St driving to the nearby KFC.

He told police he had been drinking bourbon all night at a 21st, but now faces a date in court.

Amongst the other multiple drink drivers stopped around the city over the weekend, police attended a crash on Saturday, just after 7pm.

That involved a driver who had crashed into a parked car on South Rd, Bond said.

The female driver, who was not injured in the crash, recorded 1122 mcgs – more than four times the legal limit.

Bond said those drivers who chose to drink – and drive – were ‘’endangering themselves and others’’.

Police across the country would continue with early morning checkpoints, particularly in the lead-up to Christmas.

Police also stopped a 16-year-old youth, who had earlier raised concerns from other motorists after the moped rider was spotted weaving in and out of traffic around Cumberland St.

That driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 663 mcgs, with his 15-year-old passenger also not wearing a helmet.

The moped driver would be referred to Youth Aid.