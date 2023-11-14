Poisoned wine death: David Davan's friends and family want justice for 'sneaky, disgusting murder'

Northland man David Davan became ill and died after drinking wine dropped in his letterbox in November 2021, in a suspected poisoning still unsolved. (This video was first published in November, 2022)

Two years after a Northland man was poisoned by wine masquerading as a mystery gift, his family and friends are still hoping justice will be done for the “sneaky, disgusting murder”.

David Davan, a retired farmer from the Far North community of Herekino, died in hospital on December 9, 2021, after falling ill in November.

The 67-year-old’s ill-health was linked to two bottles of wine anonymously left in his letterbox, with one later found to contain the restricted weedkiller paraquat. In the rural community of Herekino, such gifting is not unusual with neighbours running a sort of bartering system.

Police launched a homicide investigation in March 2022 and say the investigation is ongoing.

In December 2022, friends and family offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Supplied David Davan is described as a hard-working farmer, who was generous and well-liked in the Herekino community.

Friend Brett Evans, who helped organise the reward, said he hoped the money would put pressure on the perpetrator.

The fact whoever was responsible has not been arrested yet for the “premeditated killing” caused considerable unease, he said.

“It’s a sneaky, disgusting murder and he’s got away with it.”

Evans described Davan as the salt of the earth and a hard worker.

“Anything to do with farming, he was just an expert. He taught me fencing and I went on to become a contractor,” he said.

Supplied David Davan was an expert in farming and well-liked by local children as he used to make them ginger beer, says friend Brett Evans.

“He did stock work, dogs, butchering and, of course, sheering which is what he mainly did for a career,” Evans said.

“He was a soft-hearted guy. He raised chickens and incubated eggs, and made ginger beer for the local kids.”

Evans said the conviction of David Benbow in Christchurch in October for murdering his long-time friend Michael McGrath gave him hope police might be successful in this case.

In that case, the evidence was all circumstantial, with no body, murder weapon or forensic evidence found.

In David Davan’s case, circumstantial evidence might be needed to make a convincing case, Evans believed.

Denise Piper/Stuff Herekino is a small rural community, southwest of Kaitāia, where bartering and trading is not unusual, explains David’s brother Grant Davan. (File photo)

His brother, Grant Davan, said it was frustrating information that came out of the reward publicity turned out to lead nowhere.

He also wanted police to solve the case as quickly as they could.

“It would help everybody. All his mates are wondering what the hell happened; it wouldn’t be up in limbo if they can solve it.”

Grant Davan believed the reward might help encourage someone close to the killer to come forward.

“Sometimes the [guilty] people can’t sleep at night and they tell someone.”

Grant Davan described his brother as a workaholic who was well-liked in the community.

But he admitted David Davan also drank too much and called himself a functioning alcoholic.

A police spokesperson said they continue to investigate the homicide, including following up on additional information brought to light through the reward.