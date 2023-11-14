Curfew over for convicted Oamaru axe murderer Anthony Hitchcock

Anthony Hitchock is subject to conditions that will apply for life.

He was one of the first in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment with preventative detention. Now, his curfew has been lifted.

In September 1995, Anthony Phillip Hitchcock struck an Oamaru woman five times with an axe, and then woke up her 12-year-old daughter, gloating about his crime and showing her the bloodied axe.

He then tried to rape the girl, subjecting her to a two-hour ordeal which included dragging her around her home by a telephone cord wrapped around her throat.

The names of the murdered woman and her daughter remain permanently suppressed.

Just over a year after his crimes, Hitchcock was sentenced to life imprisonment with preventative detention.

Hitchcock was released on parole last year, and appeared again before the New Zealand Parole Board in June which noted his previous offending as being ‘’particularly egregious’’.

The board saw the now 65-year-old for a monitoring hearing, effectively to see how he was performing on parole.

Hitchcock, the board noted, was doing well and was developing family relationships, but it noted there were concerns over his health.

It was not likely Hitchcock would be able to work, and he was a long-term resident at an unnamed location, ‘’we are very satisfied with the progress he has made,’’ the board said.

That progress meant the end of his 10pm-6am curfew, as ‘’We do not think there is any reason to be concerned about the continuation of the need for that curfew’’.

Hitchcock was also subject to electronic monitoring, which effectively limited to where he can go in order to protect the victims.

‘’We are satisfied that should remain in the meantime.’’

That board foreshadowed that condition could end in the future.

‘’This is the last time we can see Mr Hitchcock. We wish him the best. To summarise therefore, we end the curfew, all other conditions will apply for life.’’

The conditions he remains subject to include: