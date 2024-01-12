Man arrested following alleged assault at pro-Palestinian rally

The arrest comes after a video posted to social media appeared to show a man confronting a group of people at a pro-Palestinian rally.

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault at a pro-Palestinian rally in Auckland on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 5.30pm on Omahu Rd, in Greenlane.

A video posted to social media appears to show a man confronting a group of people at the rally.

A protester can be heard saying: "You're killing f...ing children!".

A man then replies: "We'll kill all of them".

He then notices the camera and appears to swing a pole at the protester, knocking the phone out of their hands.

Police said the man was arrested overnight.

“Enquiries have been ongoing into the assault and early this morning we located a 48-year-old man,” Inspector Jim Wilson said.

“He has been arrested and has been charged with injures with reckless disregard.”

The man is expected in Auckland District Court on January 19.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the alleged assault.