Rotorua man jailed after sharing child sexual abuse videos he found on the dark web

The man has been jailed for three years and eleven months. (File photo)

A 32-year-old Rotorua man has been jailed for viewing and sharing videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children he found on the dark web.

The man will spend three years and 11 months in jail after being sentenced at the Rotorua District Court on Tuesday, according to Customs NZ.

In February 2022, Customs was notified by an overseas-based social media app about a New Zealand man sharing child sexual abuse materials on their platform.

Customs investigations confirmed the identity of the man and conducted a search warrant at his address in Mangakakahi, Rotorua.

His electronic items were seized by Customs to be looked at by digital forensic analysts, who found further videos of child sexual abuse being shared via social media.

The man was arrested and found guilty on all charges following a trial in July 2023.

Acting chief customs officer for the child exploitation operations team, Kesta Dennison, said international partnerships were “critical” in fighting online child exploitation.

“Customs and our partner agencies in New Zealand share vital intelligence with our international partners, so we can effectively target and arrest those who prey on children.”

Dennison said the man had been using dark web apps to access “horrendous” videos of child abuse, which he then shared through a messaging app.

“Customs is pleased he has been held accountable and that we have put a stop to his offending.”