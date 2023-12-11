Police cut contract short with architect of controversial interviewing method

Former detective superintendent Tom Fitzgerald was the architect of the CIPEM interviewing method.

Police have severed ties with the architect of a controversial interviewing technique – saying they’re ending his contract leading a major internal project six months early due to cost-cutting.

It comes as former detective superintendent Tom Fitzgerald’s role in the homicide investigation into the cold case killing of pregnant Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore has been scrutinised.

Fitzgerald, who was the country’s most senior investigator and headed the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), created and oversaw the Complex Investigation Phased Engagement Model (CIPEM) interviewing technique.

Its use has been criticised, and resulted in a false confession that was central to the collapse of charges against a man accused of murdering Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley in 2016.

Fitzgerald retired in October last year, in a move that surprised many colleagues. He insisted he had planned his retirement for some time, and it had nothing to do with scrutiny of CIPEM, which has been the subject of a two-year investigation by Stuff.

Supplied Tom Fitzgerald was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2017 for his services to police and the community.

But a month later, in a move that stunned some frontline cops, Fitzgerald began an 18-month contract leading a major internal overhaul of training and professional development for police investigators.

That was despite an ongoing Independent Police Conduct Authority (ICPA) investigation into two complaints about CIPEM, and a review being launched of all police interviewing, including the use of CIPEM (now known as PEACE Plus).

Police have confirmed they’d cut short Fitzgerald’s contract, which will come to an end this month.

“In the current fiscal climate, NZ Police is restricting spending in a number of areas, including on consultants and contractors,” a spokesperson said in November.

They did not address a question asking what work he’d completed and wouldn’t say how much he’d been paid.

“The specifics of Mr Fitzgerald’s contract are a private employment matter.”

Further questions, asked on November 7, were treated as an Official Information Act request and a response further delayed, “due to the collation and consultation required”.

Fitzgerald told Stuff the timing of the ending of his contract was “perfect for me, the project and police”.

CHRIS SKELTON Police interviewed a woman using the controversial CIPEM technique while reinvestigating the suspicious 1985 death of 1-year-old Penny-Tui Taputoro.

CIPEM was developed by Fitzgerald to crack cold cases and was primarily aimed at getting suspects who had previously refused to speak, to talk with police.

The technique, which was first used in 2019 but not revealed publicly until 2022, sought to do this by replacing the traditional “cop-mode” of interviewing, with comfortable seating, shared takeaways and a more relaxed interviewing style.

In October 2019, two suspects in Blackmoore’s 1995 murder were interviewed separately by detectives using CIPEM. One of them, Jeremy Powell, confessed to bludgeoning and stabbing the pregnant 21-year-old, while the other, his former partner Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, denied involvement.

Powell said Wright-Meldrum helped him get into Blackmoore’s house and claimed debt collector David Hawken ordered the hit, agreeing to pay them $10,000. He claimed Hawken stood to gain financially from the killing.

Wright-Meldrum and Hawken, who were both charged with murder, were found guilty at the conclusion of a month-long trial in the High Court at Christchurch, where the officer in charge of the case, Detective Sergeant Todd Hamilton, acknowledged under cross-examination that CIPEM had faced criticism in the media and courts.

Despite not leading the investigation, and being posted to a police role in Australia at the time, Fitzgerald was called into the homicide investigation because of his experience with trying to crack cold cases using CIPEM.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff In 2019, Jeremy Powell confessed to the cold case killing of Angela Blackmoore.

The court heard he phoned Powell to arrange the interview, picked up Powell with CIPEM interviewing officer Pete Boyd, and took him to a police station, where Fitzgerald watched the interview from the monitor’s room. Earlier, he also watched Wright-Meldrum’s interview, then greeted her at the conclusion, accompanying her outside while she had a cigarette.

Defence counsel for Wright-Meldrum, Phillip Shamy, questioned the lack of job sheets and note-taking regarding Fitzgerald’s involvement, particularly in regard to the conversation he had with Wright-Meldrum while she was outside, and how that might have influenced what she said in intercepted phone conversations later that day.

Fitzgerald initially told police he’d made no notes about his time with Wright-Meldrum. But mid-way through the trial, he informed the officer in charge of the case, Detective Sergeant Todd Hamilton, that he did have a notebook, but couldn’t find it. He told Hamilton he had no memory of his conversation with Wright-Meldrum, but said he was assessing her potential for “re-engagement”, and didn’t discuss details of the case with her.

Fitzgerald told Stuff his conversation with Wright-Meldrum while she had a cigarette was “short, professional and appropriate”.

“No threatening language was used, in fact, it would have been very counter-productive to do so.

“I introduced myself and said words to the effect of when she was ready to tell her story police would be here for her. I acknowledged this would be a shock after so many years, but also that it may be that at some time she would be ready to talk to us.”

Earlier this year, Fitzgerald’s name also cropped up during the trial of David Benbow, who was found guilty of killing his childhood friend Michael McGrath.

In that case, before his arrest in 2020, the court was told that Fitzgerald phoned Benbow from Australia, and later visited him twice in New Zealand. On one of those occasions, Fitzgerald secretly recorded the conversation.

Police previously said CIPEM was not used during the investigation into McGrath’s murder.

Stuff previously reported its use in the investigation of the 1985 homicide of 1-year-old Penny-Tui Taputoro, was slammed by one of the country’s leading barristers, Nigel Hampton KC, who described a 2019 interview with suspect Kathleen Smith as “very troubling” and “oppressive”.

Supplied Lois Tolley was murdered in her Upper Hutt home in 2016.

Interviews using CIPEM in Operation Archer, the investigation into Lois Tolley’s murder, resulted in a confession from one suspect that a judge later ruled was not credible and was “unfairly obtained by an unfair process”.

Justice Simon France said the CIPEM technique was used to “unacceptable excess” and the interviews weren’t a pursuit of a “neutral truth” but “a sustained pursuit of a particular ‘truth’”.

Charges against the suspect were eventually withdrawn, along with charges against two other men, and the entire police case collapsed.

Police ordered an independent review of Operation Archer, but have refused to release its findings.

Assistant Commissioner Lauano Sue Schwalger previously said Fitzgerald was due to lead the internal review of investigator training while he was still with the police, but when he retired it was agreed he would return as a contractor to complete the project.

“We believe he has the right skill-set to lead this project, alongside input from other police employees and officers,” she said.