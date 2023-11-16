Manu Vatuvei admits missed drug test while on parole, tells officials he has 'new purpose' since release from prison

Manu Vatuvei at one of his first court appearances.

It’s been nearly six months since former Warriors player Manu Vatuvei stepped out from behind bars and despite progressing well, has admitted a slip-up to the Parole Board – missing a compulsory drug test.

Vatuvei was jailed for his part in an “unsophisticated” meth ring with his brother.

After spending 15 months in jail, the Parole Board granted him parole in May with special conditions he must abide by.

One of those conditions involved undergoing drug testing.

On Thursday, at his first progress hearing, Vatuvei admitted missing his first compulsory drug test and got defensive with the board when they reminded him he was on parole and the alternative was prison.

THE DETAIL/RNZ RNZ's The Detail looks at what led Manu Vatuvei down this path and the struggles many athletes face in transitioning to their post-career lives.

“One little mistake is like I’ve done something dramatic. This is why it hurts me, I do one thing wrong everything else I’ve done right falls away. I am complying as much as I can,” Vatuvei said.

“I’m sorry to be upset, but I have to stand up for myself.”

Vatuvei told the board he forgot to turn up as he’d been busy with work and it was an “honest mistake”.

But the board reminded him of the need to stick to the conditions, which expire in October 2025.

“You need to understand you’ve got conditions to abide by and that’s essentially a breach and the most severe consequence is finding yourself back inside,” Alistair Spierling told him.

Fiona Goodall/Stuff Manu Vatuvei pictured in 2008 playing for the Warriors.

At the end of the hearing, panel convener Neville Trendle wished Vatuvei well and to focus on the positives.

At sentencing in 2022, Judge Jonathan Moses accepted Vatuvei became involved in the drug ring after a sequence of unfortunate life events. Those included his marriage break up and forced retirement from professional sport.

On Thursday, Vatuvei told the board he can’t blame anyone but himself for getting involved in the drug ring, including his brother, who he wasn’t keen to talk about.

While he was in prison and now outside, he’s been able to work on his mental health and is equipped with the tools to process things, the board heard.

Vatuvei has been employed full-time Dave Letele at Buttabean Motivation [BBM]. Letele who has been through his own journey, is also mentoring Vatuvei.

“I’ve got a new purpose now. Working at BBM, I enjoy what I do,” he said.

The job has given him meaning and through Vatuvei’s own story, he has helped others, he said.

“I’m still dealing with my own problems, but I’ve got a better mindset now.”

Supplied Manu Vatuvei now works for David Letele at BBM.

He told the board it took him a few weeks after his release to even feel comfortable walking out of the house, but now he’s got a structure and routine he’s focused.

“I have times where I’m down, but I know how to get myself out of it. It’s early days, but I know I’m not going to go back to where my mindset was before,” Vatuvei said.

One board member asked what made Vatuvei happy.

“When I see other people happy, spending more time with my son, my partner and my kids and being there for my parents,” he said.

His partner told the board she gave birth to their son three days after Vatuvei was jailed back in 2022.

But she spoke of the change she’d seen in him.

STUFF Former Warriors star Manu Vatuvei was arrested in December 2019 for methamphetamine-related offending.

“He’s doing really well. He’s keeping very busy. He’s a great father to our son and to his girls... he’s talking to me more about his feelings and things, before he went to prison he would bottle up a lot of those emotions. He’s got more of a purpose now,” she said.

The probation officer was disappointed Vatuvei had missed the drug test, but three days later the test was done and the result was negative.

At this parole hearing in May, there was mention Vatuvei had been given an unpaid position in the wellbeing department of the Warriors. There was no mention of that on Thursday.

Operation Clydesdale

Counties Manukau Police and Customs officers began investigating the brothers in October 2019.

Lopini Mafi was the chief in organising the drug importations, but Vatuvei assisted with arrangements, directing others and making enquiries about packages while his brother was in hospital.

Police also found videos and photos of the brothers opening packages of drugs.

In November 2019, Customs officers intercepted a package containing methamphetamine, which was to be delivered to the brothers’ address in Auckland’s Papatoetoe.

Customs removed most of the meth and replaced all but five grams with fake drugs.

A chemical marking powder was also placed on the package, meaning anyone who handled it would likely end up with spores on their clothing and skin.

Mafi took the package from an undercover officer acting as a courier, and signed for it.

Minutes later, Vatuvei and Mafi opened the package, and about five minutes after that, police officers entered the property.

The brothers were found in possession of the methamphetamine concealed within the package.

In Vatuvei’s bedroom, police found digital scales, an empty bag containing white residue, a money counter, a box containing multiple empty bags, a dish containing a white powdery residue, remnants of white powder on a bed sheet, and a TV on the wall showing a live feed from outside the house.