Young person spoken to after Dunedin school placed in lockdown

Police have identified a person of interest after a Dunedin high school received an emailed threat, leading to an almost two-hour long lockdown.

Armed police were called to Bayfield High School on Tuesday, about 8.45, with the school remaining under lockdown until 10.30am.

The school, in an email to parents and caregivers, said ‘’we received an anonymous threat’’, and were liaising with police over the source of the email.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police at a park near Bayfield High School.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond confirmed police were speaking to a person of interest, a youth, over the matter.

The investigation was ongoing, but police were not seeking anyone else over the matter.

The incident impacted an exam, due to start that morning.