The new police car and the sea: 'an unfortunate episode'

After a police car was bogged in soft sand, it led to a report into the incident.

A police vehicle was written-off after it became stuck in soft sand and later swamped by the incoming tide.

‘’This event is an unfortunate episode which was largely unavoidable,’’ Senior Sergeant Mel Robertson, Invercargill area response manager, concluded in her report of the incident, released to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

That report, heavily redacted in parts, details how the white 2021 Skoda Superb became a write-off, and noted ‘’ways to mitigate this situation from happening again’’.

But the unnamed officer, who was trying to ‘’mitigate unwarranted driving behaviour’’, was cleared of any wrongdoing over the Friday, August 18 incident.

Supplied A police car got stuck in some soft sand at Oreti Beach on Friday afternoon.

That officer acted with ‘’genuine intent towards crime prevention’’, aimed at reducing harm on the roads, or in this case; a beach.

‘’The matter has been escalated due to the extensive media attention, and I am satisfied no further action is necessary,’’ Robertson concluded.

A report on the subject of ‘reporting vehicle damage’ detailed that on that night in question, about 9.34pm, police became aware of ‘illegal street racing’ on Oreti Beach, namely four vehicles doing donuts by the entrance.

That officer, who had previously attended a fatal crash in that same area, contacted other officers and ‘’formulated a plan to try and locate these individuals’’.

That involved one car setting-up spikes on the Dunns Rd bridge, while a second car stopped at another bridge to prevent them from leaving.

Mathew Bragg/Supplied A police car is semi-submerged on Oreti Beach in an image widely shared on social media.

The unnamed officer’s own role was to talk to the informant near the entrance to the beach, and observe the vehicles, but when he arrived he heard that numerous vehicles had headed to the beach’s northern entrance.

While it was dark, the officer could see people filming vehicles, and noted in his report that they were “exposed to the boy racers’ driving behaviour’’.

So he headed north along the beach, but did not locate the offending vehicles. As he headed back south he saw people burning tyres on the beach, and in another incident seized cannabis and a bong from a driver parked on the beach.

SUPPLIED A police car stuck in soft sand at Oreti Beach near Invercargill.

In addition to forbidding the driver to drive for 12 hours, the officer noted the car was also green-stickered, and had sand on the side of the vehicle. The occupants denied doing burnouts.

The officer continued south, but noted in his report that he had no cellphone coverage – and no GoogleMaps – and “ended-up at the far southern end of Oreti Beach in a relatively short time frame’’.

With fog rolling in, he decided to turn around and “in doing so I became bogged in the sand’’.

Only his front wheel was bogged, and he radioed for assistance from an officer with a 4WD vehicle.

Supplied A police car is pulled from its watery resting place on Oreti Beach.

With the water some 20m away, the other officer arrived but they were unable to find the towing eyelet usually located under the spare wheel.

Adding to their woes, no tow-ropes could be found at the station, but two strops were brought to the scene; but both snapped.

The tide now rushed in and entered the vehicle.

“After several unsuccessful attempts it became clear that the vehicle could not be salvaged at that time, and our priorities changed to securing all risk items from it,’’ the report into the incident noted.

The salvaged items included the officer’s body armour, firearms, and other electronics just as the car was “swamped’’.

The seized cannabis items, which were considered small, were not retrieved. The officer also lost his notebook and personal mobile phone to the incoming tide.

At the time of leaving the vehicle was submerged in a foot of water inside, ‘’and it was clear that the electronics had been damaged’’.

Supplied The police car minus its bonnet and lights.

Another officer, who had a personal 4WD complete with a winch, was also called to the scene. But by the time he arrived the sand was so soft that he could not get adequate access.

“A joint decision was made to leave the vehicle where it was in the meantime, as any further attempts to remove it would only compromise other police vehicles.’’

Police were notified about the abandoned vehicle, and as the pair left they noted two other vehicles bogged down in the soft sand.

The report noted that several items had been stolen from the vehicle between it being abandoned and at the time it was towed. Those items included a door, registration plates (NSD937), a lightbar and bonnet.

Supplied The police car is removed from Oreti Beach.

“I am unable to provide information on what has occurred here,’’ the report said, before a large amount of text was redacted from the released report.

The report by Robertson noted that the towing firm was unable to remove the vehicle on Saturday, but was successful the following day.

However, it was during that time the vehicle was interfered with, while pictures of the semi-submerged police vehicle were shared widely on social media.

“It was at this point the media attention became significant.’’