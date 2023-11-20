Man dumped at Dunedin Hospital - later dies

A man died in Dunedin Hospital, after he was dropped-off in a vehicle, which fled the scene.

The incident unfolded at Dunedin Hospital where the 54-year-old man, who had been dropped off by people unknown, was given emergency medical assistance later on Sunday night.

The man died shortly afterwards, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

An investigation was underway to determine the man’s movements before he was taken to hospital, he said.

Another investigation found a person who was critically injured, and later died in hospital, on Arthur St on Thursday, was not suspicious.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police vehicle outside a BP service station

A man presented a weapon at a BP service station on Princes St on Sunday about 6.15pm.

Bond said the man had demanded money, and assaulted a member of the public as he fled.

The man did not manage to steal any money, and police were following a line of inquiry.

On Saturday morning, about 9am, police were looking for a woman wanted on a warrant at Concord address.

Officers located the woman, but they also found – hiding under the covers of her bed – a 30-year-old man wanted for historic shoplifting matters.

Police were called to a central city bar in the Octagon after reports of a drunk man harassing staff and trying to fight patrons on Saturday, about 10.30pm. When staff tried to intervene and restrain him, they were bitten.

Police arrived and arrested the man, who was un-cooperative. Back at the Dunedin Central Police Station and the man bit an officer on the arm.

He was charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, resisting police, assaults police and assault.

Later that night, at 11.40pm, police were called by a motorist, after an incident on the motorway by Caversham.

The driver of the vehicle threatened another road user with a hatchet, and that vehicle was pulled-over by police on Andersons Bay Road, Bond said.

A hatchet was recovered from the 32-year-old man’s vehicle, as well as a small amount of cannabis and a meth pipe.

He was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and behaving threateningly.

On Sunday morning, about 9.45am, police found a man walking along Gt King St in his hospital gown after he had earlier threatened to kill staff at Dunedin Hospital.

He was arrested and charged with threatening to kill.

Police were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into a power pole on Victoria Rd on Friday, about 7.10pm.

Investigations revealed that the occupants, an 18-year-old female and 19-year-old male, had recently tried to buy cannabis from a nearby address, but were attacked by people at that address.

As the pair drove-off to make their escape, they crashed their vehicle.

The male, who had blood on his face, suffered those injuries in the attack rather than the crash, Bond said.

The investigation is on-going.