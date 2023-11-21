Wainuiomata man shot by police was a deportee with a history of violent crime

The man shot by police on Thursday in Wainuiomata on Thursday, Tane Wipa, is believed to have been deported to New Zealand in 2012 due to a history of violent offending, Stuff understands.

According to police, a man had been shot one time after threatening his partner with a weapon. Stuff understands he, Wipa, was wielding a screwdriver and holding it to her neck.

He died at the scene despite police providing medical assistance. The woman involved was not injured.

Wipa was deported back to NZ under the Australian Migration Act, after years of offending.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Police blocked off Coast Rd during the several hours-long stand-off

He first appeared in the criminal courts at the age of 14, according to his Immigration and Citizenship hearing in Australia, which described the most concerning aspect of his case to be the continued offending and the violence involved in his crimes.

"Mr Wipa ’s assertion that he is a “Weet-Bix kid” does not persuade me when the evidence does not do so”, Senior Council P E Hack, appearing for the Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, said.

Wipa’s offending started with a charge of ‘dishonesty’, before escalating to violent crimes such as assault.

The worst of which, described in his visa hearing, was when Wipa spat in the faces of police and ambulance officers with a mouthful of blood, at a time when he was infected with Hepatitis C.

“As the learned sentencing judge said, his actions that day were despicable.”

On those counts, he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, but he was immediately released on parole, having spent 297 days in pre-sentence custody.

His offending also included assaulting a young person with a piece of metal piping that had a sharp end and taking their car, before pulling over and assaulting another youth with a steering lock. They had to get stitches for a ‘significant laceration’ to their head.

Wipa has at least two children, according to the 2012 decision, but did not have much contact with either of them at the time of his deportation, due to him being in prison for much of their lives.

“There is every reason to think that Mr Wipa will go on committing further offences leading to longer and longer sentences of imprisonment with the necessary consequence of less involvement on Mr Wipa ’s part in the raising of the children.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Superintendent Corrie Parnell said the man was acting in an ‘agitated’ manner when police shot him once.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell previously said police engaged in “extensive negotiations” as the situation evolved.

Cordons were put up over a wide stretch of Coast Rd, with locals being turned away by police as a negotiated with Wipa.

“Verbal appeals” were made, but police weren’t able to resolve the situation, he said.

At around 1pm, police shot the man once. This was the only shot fired, police said.

Parnell stressed that the man had been behaving in an agitated state.