Missing Otago grandmother found in her crashed vehicle had been reluctant driver

Rhonda, of Mosgiel, left her home to pick up her grandson at Queenstown Airport.

An Otago grandmother who was trapped for up to 24 hours in her crashed car, had been reluctant to drive the 260km from Dunedin to Queenstown.

Colleen Reid, known as Rhonda, had left her home in Allanton near Dunedin on Monday at 9am to drive to Queenstown Airport and pick up her grandson at lunchtime on Monday.

She never arrived, sparking a police search and the discovery of her crashed car about 30km from Queenstown at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

Reid was taken to Lake District Hospital, in Queenstown, in a moderate condition, arriving as relation Lois Harris called to see how she was.

“She was just being wheeled in,” Harris said.

“The receptionist talked to her, so we know she was alert, but we’ve had no update on her injuries yet.”

Supplied Reid’s car, a maroon Toyota Blade.

Reid had indicated she would call her later on.

Harris said Reid had been nervous about driving to Queenstown as it was her first long car trip alone since her husband died in September.

Reid’s son Trevor lived in Australia and his son had flown to New Zealand for a holiday and to introduce his girlfriend to his grandmother.

When she did not arrive at the airport, a family friend from Cromwell picked them up and a search started.

“We thought she’d maybe got to the airport and got mixed up or was too exhausted and went to a hotel,” Harris said.

Police were notified and found CCTV footage of her in Cromwell. The search was escalated on Monday night and on Tuesday morning a helicopter and road search was underway.

It is understood a member of the public spotted Reid’s car off the road in Gibbston, just past the Kawarau Gorge, where steep banks drop off into the Kawarau River.

Her relieved son and his family were flying from Australia to New Zealand tonight.

“She will not be making that trip again,” Harris said.

The police Serious Crash Unit undertook a scene examination, and the road was closed for several hours on Tuesday.