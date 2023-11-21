Teen removes electronic monitoring bracelet, steals multiple cars on southern journey

A teen removed his electronic monitoring bracelet, and headed north in a stolen car.

The 14-year-old, who is known to police for his penchant for stealing vehicles, fled his bail address in Gore after stealing a car from Gore and then drove north to Dunedin.

While in Dunedin, the youth has stolen two other vehicles while attempting to steal a third, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police located the teen outside the city’s bus hub, and he was arrested.

He is appearing in the Dunedin Youth Court on Tuesday, charged with three charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, attempted unlawful taking a motor vehicle, wilful damage, and theft.

In September the same youth made headlines for stealing four vehicles on a journey hundreds of kilometres long, which ranged from Nelson to inland Canterbury and Otago.