Man uses steel bar against truck driver in road rage incident

A truck driver was attacked with a steel bar and had a carjack thrown into his window, in a road rage incident.

A truck driver was attacked with a steel bar and had a carjack thrown into his window, in a road rage incident south of Dunedin.

The assault unfolded near the temporary traffic lights at the bridge at Henley, on Tuesday, about 8.15am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Beforehand, the truck driver had been driving north on State Highway One, when the driver of a white ute overtook him and “made gestures at him’’.

The driver of the ute, a 37-year-old Dunedin man who is known to police, got out and confronted the truck driver.

“He started yelling abuse and trying to assault him.’’

The man then returned to his ute and pulled out “a long metal baton and has hit the victim with it in his legs a couple of times’’.

The victim then returned to the safety of his truck, but not before the assailant threw a carjack at the truck’s front windscreen.

Police were called to the scene, and while officers knew who the offender was, they had yet to locate him.

The incident was filmed by witnesses, and shared online, with the footage showing the offender wearing an electronic ankle bracelet.

Bond appealed for people who took that footage to contact police on 105, and quoting number 2311213534.

The driver had ‘’a sore leg, but was otherwise uninjured’’.