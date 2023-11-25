'I hope my brother's face haunts him': Anger at one-kick killer's punishment

Anthony Kelly died after he was kicked in the head in central Christchurch in 2022

When John Kelly visited his brother’s grave, he apologised.

“I’m sorry we didn’t get justice for you.”

Kelly had just returned to Ireland after hearing sickening details of how his brother, Anthony Kelly, 61, was killed by a single martial arts-style kick to the head in central Christchurch in 2022.

The teenager responsible for the fatal blow, Mark Nagel, celebrated with a friend by slapping his hand as Kelly lay dying on the pavement outside a department store.

John Kelly flew to New Zealand in October expecting to see Nagel, 19, receive a lengthy jail term for the “heinous” crime.

Instead, he headed home angry, knowing his brother’s killer would likely soon walk free, after the judge sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment and granted him leave to apply for home detention.

Stuff/Stuff Anthony Kelly, right, died after he was kicked in the head by Mark Nagel in central Christchurch in 2022. (Composite image).

“[My brother’s] life meant nothing. It’s so unfair. We feel so let down,” he says.

Kelly is not alone in thinking Nagel’s sentence didn’t fit the crime, but the Deputy-Solicitor General won’t allow the Crown to appeal.

“To say we are disappointed is an understatement,” a detective wrote last week in an email, advising him of the decision.

“[The prosecutor] is going to file another memorandum saying home detention is not appropriate given the severity of this crime. It probably won’t change anything, but he believes it is a matter of principle (as do we).”

Nagel could be out of prison by Christmas. His application for home detention will be heard in the High Court at Christchurch next month.

“He should be spending many Christmases in prison for what he’s done,” Kelly says.

Blindsided by a kick to the face

The oldest of three brothers, Anthony Kelly was born in Ireland, but moved to Wellington more than three decades ago in pursuit of a woman. The pair had twins, before separating and Kelly shifted south.

In Christchurch, Kelly was known to be generous with his time, especially with the Christchurch Folk Club and the Christchurch Irish Society. The landscaper and horticulturist helped create a memorial garden at the Irish Society’s clubrooms. He loved music, a pint and cherished his Irish heritage.

About 6.15pm on October 18, 2022, Kelly was at Christchurch Central Bus Exchange, along with a group of teenagers he’d never met. Nagel was one of them.

The then 18-year-old was born in South Africa and adopted as a baby, before he and his family immigrated to New Zealand when he was 10 years old.

According to court documents, Nagel had a happy childhood. That changed when he fell in with the wrong crowd at the bus exchange. The former Air Force cadet started skipping school and filmed people linked to gangs fighting. His family attempted to get him on the straight and narrow by imposing curfews, but that created tension at home.

Peter Meecham Police investigate after Anthony Kelly was fatally assaulted in central Christchurch.

That evening at the bus exchange, Nagel thought Kelly was filming him and his friends with his cellphone.

The pair exchanged words, before Kelly was asked to leave by security.

As Kelly made his way along Colombo St and into Cashel Mall, Nagel and several youths followed.

Realising he was being pursued, Kelly tried to walk away. When one of the youths continued to follow him, Kelly swung a punch.

The youth kicked Kelly in the shin before Nagel blindsided him with a kick to the face. Kelly was immediately knocked unconscious, and his head was heard hitting the pavement as he fell to the ground.

As they fled, Nagel and the youth congratulated each other by slapping hands.

Kelly died in Christchurch Hospital 10 days later.

After his arrest, Nagel said he’d kicked Kelly because he wanted him to delete photographs he’d taken of him and his friends. Police found no evidence any were ever taken.

‘Kick the equivalent of a haymaker punch’

Nagel pleaded guilty to the attack in April and was remanded in custody.

On October 17, one day shy of a year since the fatal attack, he appeared for sentencing in the High Court at Christchurch, where John Kelly recounted the agony of having to say goodbye to his brother by video link from Ireland.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan submitted Nagel’s offending was in the top-tier of one-hit manslaughter cases. There was an element of premeditation to the attack, he intended to cause serious injury through a sudden and powerful kick to the head, and Anthony Kelly was caught off guard and unable to break his fall. Additionally, Nagel didn’t stay to help, despite the “utterly chilling” sound Kelly’s head made when it hit the pavement. Instead, he high-fived an associate as he fled. McClenaghan submitted a starting point of five to five and a half years’ imprisonment was appropriate.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mark Nagel during sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Nagel’s defence counsel Trudi Aickin said she did not accept her client had intended to cause serious injury. He had not appreciated the force of his kick, nor had he deliberately aimed it at Kelly’s head. She pointed to three cases she believed were comparable, which had starting points of three to four years’ imprisonment.

Justice Rachel Dunningham, who presided over the hearing, said she felt the case fell somewhere between the two scenarios presented by opposing counsel. Video showed a “very deliberate action aimed at the head, and it is difficult to see that it was unintended”, the judge said. The force of the kick was the equivalent of a haymaker punch. There was some premeditation, although not significant, she said. “The video suggests that you followed the victim with the intention of having it out with him. The fact that one of your number filmed the attack on camera also suggests this was not completely spontaneous.” Nagel’s conduct after kicking Kelly was also an aggravating factor, the judge said.

Justice Dunningham adopted a starting point of four years and six months’ imprisonment.

She gave Nagel discounts of 20% for his youth and lack of previous convictions, and 25% for his guilty plea, which came at the earliest opportunity.

Other possible discounts were more contentious, the judge said.

A report from consultant psychiatrist Dr Erik Monasterio noted Nagel showed signs of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) from a young age. He also had trouble learning, which required “remedial teaching” and made him feel different.

But Justice Dunningham did not believe the report established a “clear and direct” link between any mental health issues or intellectual disabilities and Nagel’s offending.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Justice Rachel Dunningham gave Mark Nagel discounts totalling 55%.

“The most [Monasterio] can say is that it is likely that the impact of your ADHD contributed to your propensity to use aggression and at times, violence, to deal with interpersonal confrontation and to gain approval.”

The judge gave Nagel a 5% discount for the indirect link between his personal background and his offending.

Finally, the teen’s lawyer had suggested he should receive credit for his remorse and rehabilitative prospects. Monasterio reported Nagel had said he wanted to stay out of trouble, study and do everything he could to get out as soon as possible. He was remorseful for the distress he’d caused the victim’s family, his parents and the community. His parents considered he had rehabilitative potential, and wanted to help prevent others from going on a similar path. The judge said she was prepared to give him a further 5% discount.

‘I’m angry to the core’

John Kelly didn’t hang around to learn Nagel’s final sentence.

After hearing the teen would receive discounts totalling 55% he left the courtroom in anger and disgust.

Kelly waited outside for the hearing to end. He rushed at Nagel’s father as he left, but was stopped from getting to him.

Supplied/Stuff Anthony Kelly was a good athlete in his younger days.

“I hope you’re proud of your son,” he shouted.

According to Kelly, police involved in the investigation were also upset after the hearing.

“Two hardened detectives shed tears,” he says.

This week, Elizabeth Underhill, executive adviser to the Solicitor-General, confirmed the Deputy Solicitor-General had decided against granting consent for the Crown Solicitor to appeal Nagel’s sentence.

“We considered this matter to be finely balanced. Given the seriousness of the offence, the sentencing principles of general deterrence and denunciation of violence pointed strongly in favour of imprisonment. However, the Sentencing Act also requires the Court to impose the least restrictive outcome that is appropriate having regard to all the circumstances of the offence and the offender.”

Underhill said the Court of Appeal had recently confirmed Crown appeals against sentences were not for borderline cases, and considerations justifying an increase in sentence had to be more compelling than those which might justify a reduction.

“Here there was a basis for the court’s finding that allowing leave to apply for home detention was the least restrictive outcome that was appropriate, given the combination of Mr Nagel’s youth, demonstrated remorse and rehabilitative prospects.”

Kelly vehemently disagrees.

“Those reasons are bull....

“Has anything like this happened to them in their lives? Probably not. And if it did, what would they do?”

Since returning to Ireland, Kelly has struggled to sleep at night, lying awake thinking about his brother and the lack of justice he feels he’s received.

People have told him to let it go, and try and move on. But he can’t.

Supplied/Stuff Anthony Kelly is buried in a graveyard near his brother's home in Ireland.

“This guy has got inside my head. The law needs to change because this is happening way too often. There has to be harsher sentences.”

Kelly joins a growing list of people who’ve called for tougher penalties for one-punch or one-hit killings.

The proposed Crimes (Coward Punch Causing Death) Amendment Bill, introduced to Parliament in 2018 by National MP Matt King, would have done just that by creating a new offence of assault causing death carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment.

But it was voted down two years later at its first reading by the then Labour, New Zealand First and Green coalition Government.

Kelly hopes his brother’s death provides the catalyst for change.

“Surely to God somebody can listen to this?

“[Nagel and his associates] hunted [my brother] down like animals. He wasn’t able to defend himself because Nagel never gave him a chance.”

Kelly doesn’t believe the teenager’s remorse is genuine. The court heard he’d written a letter of apology, but Kelly and his family haven’t ever seen it.

Supplied/Stuff Anthony Kelly pictured with his twin children, Laura and Ryan, more than a decade ago.

“Do I hate him? By God I do. I’m angry to the core … that Nagel is going to walk out of prison to his family and friends and breathe the fresh air that he stopped my brother from doing. He had a lot to give, but Nagel took that all from him. It’s not right - it’s just not right.

“Every time he closes his eyes I want him to see my brother’s face. I hope this haunts him for the rest of his life.”