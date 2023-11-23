The eagle-eyed truckie who saved a missing grandmother

Colleen Reid, known as Rhonda, was rescued thanks to a passing truckie.

Michael Baty had just tipped-off a load of gravel in his truck, when back on the road, he spotted something.

It was just a hint of red, but his curiosity led to a dramatic rescue of a missing Dunedin grandmother.

He was aware that Colleen Reid, known as Rhonda, and her maroon Toyota Blade were missing in the area, after failing to arrive to pick-up a grandson at Queenstown Airport on Monday at noon.

But she never made it, and she remained trapped in her car for 24-hours until the eagle-eyed truckie “saw something red” in the bushes near Gibbston.

“I was just going through the gorge, passing all the cops going backwards and forwards.’’

It was a fortuitous find, as the Faulks’ driver had been slowing-down due to road-works ahead of him.

Parking his truck, he went to double-check his find, expecting to see an old abandoned vehicle covered in police tape.

“There was none of that,’’ Baty said. He rung 111 and police, who were actively searching the area, arrived within minutes.

The vehicle, which was in scrub, was on its driver’s side. Fearing the worst, he was relieved when Reid gave him a thumbs up.

She didn’t say anything, and “I guess she was pretty tired’’.

Supplied Colleen Reid was found in her maroon Toyota Blade.

“I don't think she would have slept that much.”

Unable to smash the passenger side window because glass would fall on her, he smashed a rear window, as more emergency services’ personnel arrived to extract her, which took about an hour.

It was fortunate that he was able to spot that hint of red, near the Oxbow adventure centre, because from the height of the truck’s cab all you could see of her vehicle was the chassis and a “bit of the bumper’’.

“From me making that 111 call to police turning-up and then a helicopter landing in the middle of the road was no more than five minutes.”

Baty celebrated by having a ‘’couple of beers just to calm down . . . because there is a lot to take in’’.

He had no plans to meet with Reid, but he had received updates from the police that she was doing well at Lakes Hospital.

Reid’s son Trevor lived in Australia and his son had flown to New Zealand for a holiday and to introduce his girlfriend to his grandmother.

When she did not arrive at the airport, a family friend from Cromwell picked them up and a search commenced.

Some of Reid’s family have now arrived from Australia to be with her.

A family spokeswoman declined to comment.