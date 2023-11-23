Police car struck, vape shop targeted as thieves steal multiple cars

As police waited for a tow truck to pickup a stolen car, another stolen car turned-up at the address.

Multiple stolen cars, high-risk driving, and the burglary of a vape shop unfolded across Dunedin in the early hours.

Police were called to Glendevon Pl in the suburb of Waverley, after reports a vehicle that was stolen the previous night was spotted at the address on Thursday about 2am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

While at the property waiting for a tow truck, officers spotted a Nissan Tiida, with two occupants, arriving at the address.

One of the occupants had gone up to the stolen car before spotting police and then fleeing the scene in the Tiida, which had also been stolen.

Police tried to block the vehicle, but the driver of the Tiida drove into the police car, causing slight damage to the driver's side.

As the hunt for the stolen Tiida commenced, police spotted it, this time racing a Toyota Corrolla on South Dunedin streets.

The driver of the Corolla failed to stop and fled along Prince Albert Rd driving dangerously, so police did not pursue, Bond said.

However, police then spotted the Corolla driving the wrong way on Andersons Bay Rd.

Police later found the Tiida on Larnach Rd, and attempted to stop it, but it again fled at high speeds.

As police continued their search for the Tiida there was an alarm activation at The Vaporium, a vape shop on London St, which was also robbed last month.

Two males were seen smashing their way into the shop, stealing eight products before leaving in two vehicles: the Tiida and Corolla.

Overnight, police were also investigating the theft of a black Tiida from Waikouaiti which was later located on Coast Rd, Karitane.

It was at the latter where a Tiida, the one connected to the fleeing driver incidents and burglary, was stolen. The vehicle has not yet been recovered.

The Corolla has not been reported as stolen.

Police were following a positive line of enquiry.

Bond said police had been previously successful in identifying the individuals involved and putting them before the courts.

The number of people involved in the offending, similar to what unfolded overnight “was small’.

Those motorists who owned the likes of Tiida, a popular target for thieves, could reduce the risk of theft by buying a steering lock.