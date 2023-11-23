Man allegedly behind Dunedin boarding house fire named

A former boarding house on Phillips St, Dunedin, has been destroyed by an early morning blaze. Neighbours were woken by a passerby.

A man charged with arson which destroyed a vacant Dunedin boarding house can now be named.

Emergency services were called to a well-involved fire at the Phillip St house on October 27, while an investigation found no-one was injured in the fire, other neighbouring properties were also damaged.

Paul Terrence McCurdy, and of no fixed abode, appeared via audiovisual link before Judge Dominic Flatley in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday morning.

Jarrod Hodson/Supplied Major fire at Dunedin boarding house on Friday morning

The charge of arson carries a maximum penalty of 14 years.

The 57-year-old’s interim name suppression lapsed, and a plea was expected at his next appearance next month.